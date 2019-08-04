Sheffield Asset Management Upped Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake by $869,700; Palisade Capital Management Position in Fulton Finl Pa (FULT) Boosted by $968,070 as Market Value Rose

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 44.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 22,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 72,500 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 50,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 20.84 million shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED TO KEEP SKY’S HQ IN OSTERLEY FOR 5 YRS; 21/05/2018 – UK government does not intend to block Comcast-Sky deal; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST WORK TO FINANCE ALL-CASH OFFER WELL ADVANCED; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMCAST MEDIA 360 WILL FORM FOUNDATION OF NEW DIVISION; 23/04/2018 – Martinelli Winery Toasts Comcast Business; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Says It Is Prepping Superior Bid For 21st Century Fox Assets Than Disney’s — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 25/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – STATEMENT FROM 21ST CENTURY FOX REGARDING OFFER ANNOUNCEMENT MADE BY COMCAST CORPORATION FOR SKY PLC

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fulton Finl Corp Pa (FULT) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 64,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.12% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.13 million, up from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fulton Finl Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.38. About 556,087 shares traded. Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) has declined 2.07% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FULT News: 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Fulton Financial; 17/04/2018 – Fulton Fincl 1Q Net $49.5M; 21/05/2018 – Fulton Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Football Rumors: Texans Likely To Sign OL Zach Fulton; 19/03/2018 – More details from $KTOS management on Fulton, his role at the company, and impact on its financial statements is necessary; 17/04/2018 – Fulton Fincl 1Q Net Interest Income $151.3 Million; 22/03/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Fulton Homes investing $300M in new home construction in southeast Valley; 17/04/2018 – FULTON FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 20/03/2018 – FULTON FINANCIAL CORP FULT.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 14/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Texans To Sign OL Zach Fulton

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (Prn) by 1.00M shares to 2.57M shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colony Starwood Homes (Prn) by 2.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.88 million shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold FULT shares while 83 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 107.72 million shares or 2.49% less from 110.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.03% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 35,600 shares. Ameritas holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) for 131,327 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 14.01M shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 31,151 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors owns 635 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 123 shares or 0% of the stock. Valley National Advisers reported 0.12% stake. Profund Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT). Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 30,000 shares. 21,520 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Ubs Asset Americas owns 181,546 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Carroll Financial Assoc Inc invested in 0% or 3,166 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 221,718 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 79,501 shares.

More notable recent Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fulton Financial (FULT) Q1 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Fulton Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Aug 01, 2019 – Tibra Equities Europe Ltd Buys SPDR Select Sector Fund – Technology, Apple Inc, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Sells SPDR Select Sector Fund – Consumer Staples, Walmart Inc, Union Pacific Corp – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.