Sheffield Asset Management Stake in Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Trimmed as Valuation Declined; Wbi Investments Has Lowered Its Holding in Centerpoint Energy (CNP) by $2.33 Million

Wbi Investments Inc decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 49.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc sold 77,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 77,830 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, down from 155,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $28.5. About 5.39 million shares traded or 27.63% up from the average. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Profit Rises; 24/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY FITCH; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren Transaction Anticipated to Be Funded by Combination of Equity and Debt; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts CenterPoint Energy And Subs Rtgs On Watch Negative; 20/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY – TOTAL PROJECT CAPITAL COST IS APPROXIMATELY $285 MLN FOR BRAZOS VALLEY CONNECTION PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SETS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren: Combined Co to Be Named CenterPoint Energy With Corporate Headquarters in Houston; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The hedge fund held 100,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, down from 110,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $30.99. About 826,635 shares traded or 10.91% up from the average. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC – “SEVERELY DISAPPOINTED WITH LACK OF PERFORMANCE BY ACI UNDER TERMS OF FACILITY AGREEMENT IT ENTERED INTO WITH BMR ON 23 SEPTEMBER 2016”; 11/03/2018 – AGSTTL and ACI Highlight Key Megatrends Shaping India’s Digital Payments Revolution – By 2025, Digital Transactions Could Be; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Total Bookings $266M; 23/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide’s Carolyn Homberger Recognized as One of Forty Under 40 Game Changers in Digital Payments; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q ACI on Demand Segment Rev Up 6%; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank; 21/05/2018 – Jones Lang at ACI Developing Onshore Wind Farms Summit Jun 20; 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools; 25/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Spotlights Real-Time Payments and Open Banking at NACHA PAYMENTS 2018; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ACI WORLDWIDE INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 91,402 shares to 195,386 shares, valued at $10.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) by 40,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,383 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio receives approval to adjust delivery prices and recover costs associated with pipeline safety and reliability – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Is Using Debt In A Risky Way – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why CenterPoint Energy, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CNP) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:CNP) 4.5% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. CNP’s profit will be $218.61 million for 16.19 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4.

Sheffield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $43.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,400 shares to 28,400 shares, valued at $4.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutanix Inc by 22,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 45.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.22 per share. ACIW’s profit will be $13.60 million for 64.56 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 140.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is ACI Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s why ACI Worldwide, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Nichols College Selects ACI Worldwide to Simplify Student Payments – Business Wire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.