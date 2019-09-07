Sheffield Asset Management Raised Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $564,400; Stock Rose; Indus Capital Partners Cut New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Position as Share Value Rose

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 34,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 88,644 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, down from 122,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $113.2. About 620,188 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 28,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Tech Down As Facebook, Tesla Weigh — Tech Roundup; 27/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – IN COMING WEEKS, FACEBOOK IS ELIMINATING PLATFORM FEE ON ALL FUNDRAISERS; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to give users more control over personal information; 30/03/2018 – Regulators Will Impact Facebook Earnings Multiple Negatively; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp Co-Founder Leaving Facebook Amid User Data Disputes; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is down 4% after a bad weekend of news; 17/04/2018 – Facebook bans pro-Duterte ‘fake news’ sites; 04/05/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription-based version of its service; 20/05/2018 – Germany acts to tame Facebook; 23/03/2018 – JUDGE AT A UK HIGH COURT HAS GRANTED APPLICATION BY INFORMATION COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE FOR WARRANT TO SEARCH LONDON OFFICES OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – SKY NEWS

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First State Bank, Illinois-based fund reported 41,427 shares. Gfs Advsrs Limited Liability, Texas-based fund reported 55,000 shares. Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & Communications, a New York-based fund reported 60,400 shares. Ledyard Bank reported 0.63% stake. Connor Clark And Lunn Management Limited holds 253,553 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Birinyi Assocs stated it has 0.66% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Melvin Limited Partnership accumulated 500,000 shares. Tremblant Capital Grp has 373,561 shares. Matrix Asset Incorporated New York holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 31,457 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Congress Asset Co Ma reported 26,973 shares. Winslow Cap Mngmt has invested 3.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Miles holds 5,379 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Ipg Advsrs Limited Co owns 61,105 shares.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51B and $765.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 754,300 shares to 4.96 million shares, valued at $56.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baozun Inc by 22,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).