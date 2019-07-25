Sheffield Asset Management Raised Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding by $869,700; Stock Value Rose; As Markel (MKL) Market Valuation Rose, Court Place Advisors Has Raised by $318,400 Its Position

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 76.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 320 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 736 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, up from 416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $8.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1105.77. About 29,253 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 7.47% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 13/03/2018 – MARKEL APPOINTS JULIA CHU AS CHIEF GLOBAL CEDED REINSURANCE OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest; 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – MARKEL CORP – NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME; 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Markel enhances environmental and energy forms

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 44.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 22,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 72,500 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 50,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.61. About 21.95M shares traded or 20.51% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 01/05/2018 – Comcast Presenting at Conference May 14; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Smackdown!; 27/04/2018 – Ofcom must see Comcast’s Sky bid, says ex-BBC chair Grade; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 08/05/2018 – DISH – CHAIRMAN ERGEN SAYS COMCAST SEEING VALUE IN CONTENT, STUDIOS, DISTRIBUTION IN UK ‘PROBABLY A POSITIVE SIGN’ FOR INDUSTRY – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Comcast challenges Murdoch’s Fox with £22bn Sky bid; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – WILL LAUNCH A VARIETY OF INITIAL OFFERS THIS MONTH THAT INCLUDE A NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 03/04/2018 – Matthew Keys: NBC News citing sources: Female shooter involved in YouTube HQ incident is dead; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – ENTERED TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT, A 364 DAY BRIDGE LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT; 23/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Comcast says it is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $87,828 activity. $193,756 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) was bought by Connell K Bruce. The insider Lewis Lemuel E bought $101,300.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $10.21 million activity.

