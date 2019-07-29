Sheffield Asset Management Position in Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Has Trimmed by $2.00 Million; Barton Investment Management Cut Its Netflix (NFLX) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, down from 104,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $40.66. About 552,548 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has risen 36.91% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES EBITDA OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Buys New 2% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Net $95M-Net $110M; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q EPS 85c; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Issues Downbeat Guidance — Market Mover

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 10,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 541,414 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.05 million, down from 552,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $330.83. About 4.47M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 26/05/2018 – New York Post: Campaign contributor helped Obamas score Netflix deal; 10/04/2018 – New Digital TV Network AKC.TV Airs 24/7 Content For Dog Lovers; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Barack and Michele Obama in discussions to produce shows for Netflix; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Michelle Monaghan to Star in Netflix Drama ‘Messiah’; 02/05/2018 – Hulu may have half the subscribers Netflix does, but it grew faster this quarter; 26/03/2018 – Finland’s Hatch plans Netflix-style streaming for mobile games; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: COMFORTABLE WITH CURRENT CHINA STRATEGY OF LICENSING; 22/03/2018 – Variety: Joel Edgerton to Star With Timothee Chalamet in Netflix’s King Henry V Film; 23/04/2018 – Netflix to Use Proceeds From Offering for General Corporate Purposes; 15/04/2018 – Netflix Is Due for an Intermission — Heard on the Street

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Penumbra, Lovesac, Netflix, NBCUniversal and Amazon highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Netflix Short Sellers Up $800M On Subscriber Miss – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Netflix Produces The Cuphead Show! Based on Hit Video Game – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “UPRO, NFLX, PM, ACN: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix (NFLX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.86 million activity.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 78.77 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj invested in 2,000 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Junto Capital Mngmt LP holds 1.28% or 62,206 shares in its portfolio. Zevenbergen Lc owns 6.2% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 490,076 shares. Navellier has 9,000 shares. Moreover, Hillhouse Capital Mgmt Limited has 0.88% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tiger Global Management Ltd, New York-based fund reported 2.11 million shares. Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 13,720 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Johnson Gp reported 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tompkins Financial Corp has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hilton Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 1,065 shares in its portfolio. Scge LP accumulated 4.21% or 189,400 shares. Minnesota-based Gradient Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gruss Company stated it has 1.12% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bailard stated it has 687 shares. Gm Advisory Gru invested in 0.43% or 3,653 shares.

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36M and $599.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coupa Software Inc Com by 86,915 shares to 94,235 shares, valued at $8.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market (VTI) by 6,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 7,452 shares. Us Financial Bank De owns 19,606 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Management holds 130,343 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks invested in 0.16% or 177,035 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 32,176 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Groesbeck Inv Corp Nj holds 1.15% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) or 30,340 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Amer Group invested in 0.01% or 29,289 shares. Guggenheim Lc holds 5,585 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 54,800 shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated has 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 514 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn owns 0.01% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 3,322 shares. Redwood Ltd invested in 1.12% or 307,420 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Llc holds 0.01% or 154,662 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY).

More notable recent Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Global Legalization Will Determine the Fate of Aurora Stock – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “American Express Stock Up 30% in 1H19: How Will 2H Play Out? – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SurveyMonkey Expands Executive Team to Grow Enterprise and Self-Serve Businesses – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Stock Is a Misjudged, Undervalued Dividend Play Worth a Shot – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Toys R Us: Don’t Call It a Comeback – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $32.01 million for 11.55 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.12% negative EPS growth.

Sheffield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $43.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seadrill Ltd by 60,100 shares to 125,900 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 20,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Drive Shack Inc.