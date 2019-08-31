Sheffield Asset Management Position in Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Trimmed as Share Price Declined; Capwealth Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Williams Cos Del Com (WMB)

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The hedge fund held 100,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, down from 110,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $29.78. About 702,021 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank; 10/04/2018 – MRSS India Wins Multi-year ACI-ASQ Survey at 20 Airports Across India; 11/04/2018 – Hungary’s OTP Bank Group Builds Foundation for Future Growth with ACI Worldwide; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 15/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Highlight Future of Payments at Exchange 2018; 22/03/2018 – UnionPay International Forges Major Strategic Alliance with ACI Worldwide to Grow Global Footprint; 30/04/2018 – Nearly 80 Percent of Banks Expect Real-Time Payments and Open Banking Will Drive Payments Transformation Over Time; 28/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del Com (WMB) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 11,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 574,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.49M, up from 562,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 5.63 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS ETHANE RECOVERY WILL INCREASE IN 12 TO 15 MONTHS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horrell Capital reported 0.09% stake. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 119,554 shares. 114 are held by Synovus Fin Corp. Moreover, Brown Ltd Llc has 1.77% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 5.32 million shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 773,318 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bbva Compass Bancorporation Incorporated accumulated 11,727 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Proshare Advsrs Limited invested in 27,342 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited reported 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Zeke Capital Limited Company holds 7,347 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Personal Financial Svcs invested in 186 shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 70,996 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 7,157 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Management owns 17,311 shares. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 45,850 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s why ACI Worldwide, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) Tops Q2 EPS by 15c, Revenues Beat; Maintains Q3 Revenue Guidance Below Consensus, Affirms FY19 Revenue Outlook – StreetInsider.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Nichols College Selects ACI Worldwide to Simplify Student Payments – Business Wire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is ACI Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Sheffield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $43.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22,300 shares to 72,500 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Drive Shack Inc.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653. $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $652.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Natl Mtg Assn Pfd 8.25 (FNMAS) by 66,685 shares to 3.73M shares, valued at $38.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor reported 28,307 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Permit Capital Lc has 1.14% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cadence Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.46% or 952,538 shares. Biltmore Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 0.24% or 15,603 shares. Lifeplan Financial Gru Inc owns 58 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Yorktown Mngmt And Co has 0.37% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 40,000 shares. Patten Group invested in 0.3% or 24,526 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd Co invested in 11,605 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0.05% or 1.18M shares. California-based Wetherby Asset Management has invested 0.07% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Grassi Inv Mgmt holds 0.03% or 7,119 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,100 shares. Private Advisor Lc invested in 69,928 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Barnett, a Tennessee-based fund reported 10,527 shares.