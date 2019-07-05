Sheffield Asset Management Lifted Stake in Facebook (FB) by $564,400; American National Bank Boosted Starbucks Com (SBUX) Position by $616,272; Stock Value Rose

American National Bank increased its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) by 1830.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 8,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,783 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $653,000, up from 455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Starbucks Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $87.79. About 7.82 million shares traded or 2.91% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 25/04/2018 – New York Post: NYPD sergeant blames beatdown on Starbucks feeding homeless; 07/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nestle gets thumbs up on Starbucks deal; 22/05/2018 – The company’s decision to open up its doors and patios to non-paying customers drew complaints that Starbucks stores would turn into havens for drug users and the homeless; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks must put cancer warning on California coffee -judge; 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW MERCATO FOOD LINE TO MORE MARKETS BY YR END; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO SAYS STARBUCKS ALLIANCE IS NOT A DEFENSIVE MOVE; 18/04/2018 – Yale management guru Jeffrey Sonnenfeld said Starbucks’ response to its crisis was “the anti-Mark Zuckerberg, the anti-Sheryl Sandberg.”; 17/04/2018 – WUSA9: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial bias education; 17/04/2018 – WPEC CBS12 News: BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores nationwide to conduct racial-bias training; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters $7.2 Billion Global Coffee Alliance With Starbucks

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 28,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $197.2. About 10.25 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. investigating Cambridge Analytica -New York Times; 21/03/2018 – The Cambridge Analytica data scandal is “Facebook’s responsibility,” says U.K. parliament member Damian Collins; 09/05/2018 – IAC quarterly profit surges on Match, ANGI Homeservices strength; 22/05/2018 – NOBODY WANTS FAKE NEWS – ZUCKERBERG; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN FACEBOOK INC; 19/04/2018 – Audit Approved of Facebook Policies, Even After Cambridge Analytica Leak; 29/05/2018 – Facebook faces UK parental approval rule for under 16s; 24/05/2018 – Facebook launches searchable archive of U.S. political ads; 26/03/2018 – FTC launches Facebook investigation […]; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: EU gives Facebook two weeks to answer data scandal questions

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $42.25 million activity. $11.64M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by CULVER JOHN. Another trade for 152,634 shares valued at $10.26M was made by BURROWS CLIFFORD on Tuesday, January 29.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) by 20,446 shares to 48,953 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 3,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Starbucks (SBUX) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Research Reports for JPMorgan, Starbucks & Morgan Stanley – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Starbucks (SBUX) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Starbucks Stock a Buy at All-Time Highs? – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SBUX, BRKS, BBT – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Long Road Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company accumulated 85,370 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt stated it has 31,896 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Jaffetilchin Inv Partners Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 3,249 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0.1% or 166,213 shares. 21,906 are held by Essex Invest Limited Liability Company. Central Comml Bank And Trust holds 79,803 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 272,527 shares. Sun Life Fincl has invested 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Weatherly Asset LP reported 147,314 shares stake. Parkside Bancshares & Trust stated it has 1,099 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Company holds 7.92M shares. London Communications Of Virginia holds 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 3,700 shares. Hendley And Communication owns 81,395 shares. Tru Company Of Vermont holds 0.89% or 138,991 shares. Bessemer Ltd Com owns 3,300 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Zynga’s â€œLittle Royaleâ€ Popularize Snapchat’s Gaming Platform? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Facebook Stock Is Great, but FB Is a Terrible Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours: Sarin Scare at Facebook, Gilead to Make Arthritis Drug Submission Soon – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Spurt in Addressable TV Ads Mar FB, GOOGL’s Duopoly? – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has acted well in recent months despite ongoing privacy investigations and could test 2018â€™s all-time high at $219 – Live Trading News” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Js Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 7.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Round Table Svcs Llc invested in 0.1% or 1,718 shares. 5.00M were reported by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 6,786 are held by Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Deltec Asset Limited Liability stated it has 2.63% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Baskin Finance Service, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 78,750 shares. Marsico Capital Management Limited holds 1.02 million shares or 6.15% of its portfolio. 35,925 were accumulated by Bridgewater Assoc Lp. Lakewood Limited Partnership reported 2.49% stake. Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Liability Company accumulated 32,197 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Iowa Savings Bank holds 5,338 shares. Yhb Invest Advsr holds 41,422 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 527,404 shares.