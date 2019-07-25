Sheffield Asset Management Lifted Its Position in Facebook (FB) by $564,400; As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Declined, Shareholder Creative Planning Has Cut Holding

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 28,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $572.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $200.71. About 38.27M shares traded or 124.05% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – BRITAIN’S ICO SAYS IT WILL CONTINUE TO PURSUE THE WARRANT TO OBTAIN ACCESS TO DATA AND INFORMATION TO TAKE FORWARD ITS INVESTIGATION; 04/05/2018 – FaceAffinity Co-Founder Wayne Rowlands Comments on Facebook Dating Announcement; 18/04/2018 – Politicus USA: EXCLUSIVE: Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law; 22/05/2018 – SECURITY PROBLEM CAN NEVER BE FULLY SOLVED – ZUCKERBERG; 28/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Steve Ballmer says Facebook shouldn’t ‘over-resist’ government; 19/04/2018 – Facebook’s facial recognition technology may not meet strict new EU data rules, a top watchdog says; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: The Committee Behind Today’s Hearing; 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q EPS $1.69; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: ACCESS TO USER FRIENDS REQUIRES LOGIN REVIEW; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS IRAN POLICY SHOULD NEVER LEAD US TO WAR IN THE MIDDLE EAST

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 2,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,594 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.89M, down from 32,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $11.35 during the last trading session, reaching $531.69. About 468,766 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $27.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc by 15,514 shares to 16,014 shares, valued at $876,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 84,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 4,257 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.29% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Hills Bancorp And Co owns 558 shares. Riverpark Advsrs Limited Co owns 3,361 shares. 437 are owned by Sfe Invest Counsel. 10,087 were reported by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. The Florida-based Jaffetilchin Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.21% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Limited Liability Company has invested 2.44% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Profund Advisors Lc owns 10,280 shares. Utd Capital Advisers Limited Co reported 38,753 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Intrust National Bank Na reported 2,755 shares. Hrt Limited Liability Corp reported 5,359 shares stake. Element Cap Management Llc holds 0.06% or 3,508 shares. Sigma Planning, Michigan-based fund reported 3,650 shares. Epoch Inv Prns Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $20.67 million activity. Another trade for 28,152 shares valued at $14.65M was sold by GUTHART GARY S. The insider Samath Jamie sold 458 shares worth $229,014. $3.94 million worth of stock was sold by MOHR MARSHALL on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard Limited reported 0.93% stake. Aviva Public Limited Com holds 1.04M shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.93% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 313,777 shares. Janney Mngmt Limited Company has 1,596 shares. Viking Limited Partnership invested 2.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Goldman Sachs Group holds 18.02 million shares. Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 3,725 shares. Ims Capital, Oregon-based fund reported 6,270 shares. Old National Bank & Trust In owns 78,740 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.44% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 28,029 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Management owns 1.92% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.10 million shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 5.00M shares or 1.91% of their US portfolio. 45,532 were reported by Asset. Edgestream Prns LP stated it has 7,722 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Liability Corporation owns 32,197 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, January 31. The insider Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000.