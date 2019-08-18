Sheffield Asset Management Increases Position in Comcast New (CMCSA); As Truecar (TRUE) Share Price Declined, Par Capital Management Has Raised Position by $9.25 Million

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Truecar Inc (TRUE) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 1.54 million shares as the company’s stock declined 21.12% . The hedge fund held 9.82 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.18M, up from 8.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Truecar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $404.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.81. About 586,911 shares traded. TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has declined 53.27% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUE News: 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadl; 08/05/2018 – TrueCar 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 23/05/2018 – TrueCar Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 22/05/2018 – TrueCar Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – TRUECAR SEES 2Q REV. $87M TO $89M, EST. $90.1M; 08/05/2018 – TRUECAR 1Q REV. $81.1M, EST. $81.4M; 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June; 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by TrueCar,; 02/05/2018 – Kaplan Fox Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Filed against TrueCar, Inc

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 44.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 22,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 72,500 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 50,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 8.89 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC; 23/05/2018 – Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 05/03/2018 – COMCAST – LAUNCHING NEW INTERNET SERVICE FOR SPEEDS UP TO 1 GB-PER-SECOND TO RESIDENTIAL & BUSINESS CUSTOMERS THROUGHOUT GREATER HOUSTON AREA; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Business Honored as Gold and Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2018 American Business Awards®; 21/05/2018 – RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 09/05/2018 – COMCAST IS SAID PREPARED FOR MID-JUNE FOX BID, CNBC’S FABER SAY; 27/05/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. @JeffFlake (R-Ariz.) tells @MeetThePress’ @ChuckTodd: “A lot of us have been skeptical that…; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 59C; 21/05/2018 – Charter, Comcast and Cox Tap Nicolle Pangis to Lead NCC Media as Pres and CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 2.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.54, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold TRUE shares while 13 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 96.04 million shares or 0.46% more from 95.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 722,446 are held by Goldman Sachs Gru Inc. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 10,576 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Company The accumulated 0% or 62,807 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 171,031 shares. Barclays Plc owns 68,079 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 0% or 44,279 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc has 184,955 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies Incorporated holds 0.02% in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) or 24,200 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 120,810 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited accumulated 17,262 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 14,371 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 53,870 shares. 120,479 are owned by Products Prns. Voya Invest Lc holds 0% or 36,974 shares.

More notable recent TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PRGO or SRDX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AXTA or ECL: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SMFG vs. HSBC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CROX vs. LULU: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “BUD vs. DVDCY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 55,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $5.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 357,800 shares, and cut its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD).