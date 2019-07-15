Sheffield Asset Management Increases Holding in Comcast New (CMCSA); Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Shareholder Academy Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $812,528 as Stock Price Declined

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 44.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 22,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 72,500 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 50,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $44.71. About 7.08M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer to Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff of “New Fox”; 27/04/2018 – Ofcom must see Comcast’s Sky bid, says ex-BBC chair Grade; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHR; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Increases Internet Speeds for Some Video Customers in Houston; 31/05/2018 – Announcing The New NBCUniversal LightBlade LB800 At Cine Gear Expo, Booth # S107; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Work to Finance All-Cash Offer, Make Key Regulatory Filings Is Well Advanced; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY PLC (“SKY”) BY COMCAST CORPORATION (“COMCAST”); 01/05/2018 – Comcast to Participate in MoffettNathanson Investor Conference; 03/05/2018 – The Daily Beast: BREAKING: NBC News corrects its story, says Michael Cohen was NOT actually wiretapped

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (SLB) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 18,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 212,173 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.24 million, down from 231,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.73. About 3.45M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grimes has 277,756 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Guardian Capital Advsr Lp invested in 5,285 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Capital Guardian Trust has 967,369 shares. 561,511 were reported by Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Corp. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 102,772 shares. Tradewinds Capital owns 0.15% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 10,242 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) reported 76,505 shares stake. Toronto Dominion National Bank owns 3.80 million shares. Institute For Wealth Lc invested in 0.26% or 29,995 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Invs Limited Liability Company owns 9,940 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.97% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 10.79 million shares. Private Co Na reported 45,647 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Bessemer Grp Inc owns 69,641 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Waddell Reed Fincl Inc owns 2.94 million shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Limited has invested 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. $30,036 worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares were sold by Murdock Daniel C..

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Sticky Business: How Companies Keep Their Customers – The Motley Fool” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Implied FXD Analyst Target Price: $47 – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “NBCUniversal Just Made a $500 Million Bet on Its Future Streaming Service – The Motley Fool” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “June’s IMX Shows Traders Dropping Equity For The First Time Since 2016 – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy & Hold Disney (DIS) Stock at New Highs on Streaming TV Future? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59M and $431.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bausch Health Co by 21,641 shares to 580,218 shares, valued at $14.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $482.88 million for 29.09 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advsrs holds 109,182 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cap Interest Limited Ca holds 0.38% or 36,084 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Counselors reported 284,421 shares. Tortoise Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 235 shares. California-based Osborne Prtn Capital has invested 1.37% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability reported 785,500 shares. 85,648 were reported by Btc Cap Management. Mackay Shields Limited Co has 0.08% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Baldwin Invest Lc holds 0.28% or 21,230 shares. First Manhattan Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 19,341 shares. Iberiabank stated it has 14,612 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Hudock Capital Gru Ltd Liability Corp owns 750 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Ltd holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 2.79 million shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 42,010 shares or 0.09% of the stock.