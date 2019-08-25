Sheffield Asset Management Holds Position in Facebook (FB); Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Shareholder Stonebridge Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $1.05 Million as Stock Price Rose

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 28,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33M shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Sri Lanka lifts ban on Facebook imposed after spasm of communal violence; 19/03/2018 – Dealbook: Behind Facebook’s Latest Legal Headache: DealBook Briefing; 22/05/2018 – COOPERMAN: FACEBOOK DOESN’T LOOK EXPENSIVE TO ME; 22/03/2018 – Facebook scandal could push other tech companies to tighten data sharing; 02/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg said an independent ‘Supreme Court’ could fix Facebook’s content problems; 01/05/2018 – Oculus Go, the virtual reality headset Facebook hopes will bring VR to the mainstream, is finally here; 19/03/2018 – France to get tougher on social media hate speech – PM; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 12/04/2018 – EU privacy watchdogs to look into harvesting of data from social media; 27/03/2018 – National Post: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism: source…

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (PG) by 26.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 10,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 28,156 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, down from 38,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.10M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ycg Ltd Liability reported 145,791 shares. Carlson Cap Mgmt has invested 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Royal London Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 1.16 million shares. Wafra holds 0.9% or 154,815 shares in its portfolio. Indiana Trust & Investment Management invested in 1.01% or 11,651 shares. Birch Hill Investment Advisors holds 12,083 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 4.24M shares. Fiduciary Trust reported 17,253 shares. Redwood Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt Company holds 6,305 shares. Kistler accumulated 3,303 shares. 1,912 are owned by Modera Wealth Ltd Co. Nomura Asset Company Ltd reported 456,109 shares. Buckingham Cap Management holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 33,889 shares. Winfield Assocs holds 0.65% or 7,270 shares.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $273.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 10,340 shares to 10,341 shares, valued at $2.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cboe Hldgs Inc Com (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 5,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,745 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).