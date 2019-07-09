Sheffield Asset Management Holding in Comcast New (CMCSA) Has Upped by $869,700 as Shares Rose; As Enphase Energy (ENPH) Valuation Rose, Holder Corecommodity Management Has Lifted Holding

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 44.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 22,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 72,500 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 50,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $42.96. About 4.55M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 23/04/2018 – Martinelli Winery Toasts Comcast Business; 11/04/2018 – Economist tells U.S. judge AT&T-Time Warner deal would harm consumers; 24/05/2018 – Comcast’s Fox Bid to Further Test Antitrust Cops Waging AT&T War; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Sky bid set to avoid Fox-level scrutiny; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q EPS 66c; 24/05/2018 – Netflix became more valuable than Comcast yesterday. And the gap between the two grew even more today; 21/05/2018 – UK government does not intend to block Comcast-Sky deal; 30/05/2018 – The Fox board also recommended backing the deal but said that it was aware of Comcast’s moves to make an offer for certain assets of the company

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) by 351.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 85,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 89.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,138 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 24,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Enphase Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.02. About 2.36 million shares traded. Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has risen 181.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 177.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 05/03/2018 ENPHASE ENERGY – ON FEB 28, ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT AMENDS THE AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED FEBRUARY 10, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 06/03/2018 – Enphase Energy to Participate at Upcoming ROTH Investor Conference; 29/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces 4.5MW Solar Installation in India; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enphase Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENPH); 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar lnstallers; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy: CFO Bert Garcia Is Leaving Company Effective June 30; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Reports Continued Gross Margin Expansion in the First Quarter of 2018

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. COHEN DAVID L had sold 275,746 shares worth $10.21 million on Tuesday, February 5.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $176.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pilgrims Pride Corp New (NASDAQ:PPC) by 79,334 shares to 101,238 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 7,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,251 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).