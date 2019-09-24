Sheffield Asset Management Has Upped Its Position in Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) by $2.37 Million; Tb Alternative Assets LTD Position in Facebook (FB) Has Raised by $4.79 Million as Stock Value Rose

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 93.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 59,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 122,510 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96 million, up from 63,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.26% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $39.1. About 1.37M shares traded or 21.70% up from the average. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAY); 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Down in Low to Mid Single Digits; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q EPS 85c; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C; 15/05/2018 – Sheffield Asset Management Buys 1.5% of Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 24,800 shares as the company's stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 57,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.00M, up from 32,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $532.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $186.82. About 14.33M shares traded or 1.40% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $783.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Amzn Us (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,000 shares to 600 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 1.32 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,168 shares, and cut its stake in Adr Pdd Us.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bandera Prtn invested 8.38% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Howard Capital Mngmt reported 3.37% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Clean Yield Gp invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Crescent Park Management Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 14,866 shares. Cleararc Capital owns 35,850 shares for 2.04% of their portfolio. 90,204 are held by Riverpark Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. 40,353 were reported by Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability Co. Courage Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,500 shares. Cambridge Investment Inc holds 0.42% or 235,318 shares in its portfolio. 17,410 are owned by Quadrant Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Hudson Valley Inv Inc Adv invested 1.57% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Parthenon Llc reported 46,581 shares. Stifel Corp reported 0.47% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bessemer Gp Inc owns 2.23M shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Marathon Prtnrs Equity Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 112,500 shares or 8.97% of the stock.

