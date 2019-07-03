Sheffield Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake in Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) by $2.00 Million; As General Mills (GIS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Lowered by $12.05 Million Its Stake

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, down from 104,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $39.38. About 754,757 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has risen 36.91% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q EPS 85c; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 236,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.52M, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $54.34. About 3.87M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62

Sheffield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $43.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seadrill Ltd by 60,100 shares to 125,900 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $31.06M for 11.32 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.01% negative EPS growth.

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $7.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 186,461 shares to 926,909 shares, valued at $36.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Uniti Group Inc by 365,292 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.81M shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc.