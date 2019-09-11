Sheffield Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake in Aci Worldwide (ACIW) by $320,000; Bb&T Securities Has Upped Its Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Position

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The hedge fund held 100,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, down from 110,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $31.58. About 413,505 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 27/03/2018 – WCG (WIRB-COPERNICUS GROUP) CLINICAL SERVICES UNIT BUYS ACI; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACI Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACIW); 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 30/04/2018 – Nearly 80 Percent of Banks Expect Real-Time Payments and Open Banking Will Drive Payments Transformation Over Time; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.055B; 29/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Apr 24; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in ACI Worldwide; 11/04/2018 – Hungary’s OTP Bank Group Builds Foundation for Future Growth with ACI Worldwide; 22/03/2018 – UnionPay International Forges Major Strategic Alliance with ACI Worldwide to Grow Global Footprint; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 25.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 8,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 41,832 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 33,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $59.88. About 1.04 million shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 01/05/2018 – Society for New Communications Research of The Conference Board (SNCR) Announces 2018 Excellence in New Communications Award Wi; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Call Centers Take Top Honors for Annuity and Life Insurance Customer Service Excellence; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by InvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 01/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Completes Acquisition Of Liberty Life Assurance Company Of Boston; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Newest Evolution of Its “Responsibility of Love” Advertising Campaign; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by lnvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 45.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.22 per share. ACIW’s profit will be $13.55 million for 65.79 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 140.00% EPS growth.

Sheffield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $43.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,400 shares to 28,400 shares, valued at $4.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 20,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,407 shares, and has risen its stake in Seadrill Ltd.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38B and $10.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 78,495 shares to 65,151 shares, valued at $749,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IUSG) by 29,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,039 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).