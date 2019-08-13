Sheffield Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Bluemountain Capital Management Lifted Holding in K12 (LRN) by $933,674

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in K12 Inc (LRN) by 528.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 27,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% . The hedge fund held 32,653 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, up from 5,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in K12 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $27.92. About 100,568 shares traded. K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has risen 81.35% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LRN News: 05/04/2018 – ScholarChip and SchoolPay Announce Seamless K12 POS Payment Integration; 26/04/2018 – The Keystone School to Offer Postsecondary Career Education Program; 24/04/2018 – K12 3Q EPS 32C, EST. 33C; 13/03/2018 – Washington Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2018-19 School Year; 21/03/2018 – North Carolina Virtual Academy Now Enrolling for the 2018-2019 School Year; 26/03/2018 – K12 Team Wins Thomas B. Fordham lnstitute’s 2018 Wonkathon; 24/04/2018 – K12 Inc 3Q EPS 32c; 22/05/2018 – Alabama Department of Education Gives Students Free Summer Access to Fuel Education Solutions; 13/03/2018 – Hoosier Academy Indianapolis Now Accepting Enrollments for 2018-2019 School Year; 24/04/2018 – K12 INC LRN.N – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME OF $46 MLN TO $50 MLN

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 63,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, down from 104,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $38.95. About 707,992 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES TOTAL REVENUES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.24 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C

More notable recent K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “K12 Incorporated (LRN) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Arkansas Virtual Academy Welcomes Students for the 2019-2020 School Year – Business Wire” published on August 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Tennessee Virtual Academy Gears Up for the 2019-2020 School Year – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Insight School of Washington Expands Programs to Set High School Students on Career Path – Business Wire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Passport Academy Charter School Changes Name, but Reinforces Goal to Support Students-in-Need Throughout Pittsburgh Area – Business Wire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before You Buy Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Roku (ROKU) Stock Soars Over 20% After Q2 Earnings: What’s Next? – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Utility Funds to Play Safe Ahead of a Likely Fed Rate Cut – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq Today: Amazon Sold HOW Much During Prime Day? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

