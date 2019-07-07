Sheffield Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) as Share Price Rose; As Pan American Silver (PAAS) Share Value Declined, Foundry Partners Has Raised Position by $1.48 Million

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 19.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 114,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 711,516 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.43M, up from 597,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.91. About 2.67M shares traded or 20.03% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 37.22% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.20; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER MINE CLOSED DUE TO PERSONAL PREVENTION:GOVT; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – INITIATED STEPS TO REDUCE CERTAIN ACTIVITIES AT DOLORES MINE IN MEXICO; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP SAYS WILL MAINTAIN PERSONNEL AT MINE AT LEVELS NECESSARY FOR SITE SECURITY AND REDUCED OPERATING ACTIVITIES; 03/04/2018 – Selecta Biosciences to Present Updated Clinical Phase 2 Data of Lead Candidate SEL-212 at the Pan American League of Associatio; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – ENGAGED IN A MEDIATION PROCESS BEING LED BY SOCIAL AFFAIRS GENERAL OFFICE OF PERUVIAN MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND MINES; 28/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Reduces Certain Activities at the Dolores Mine; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN REPORTS END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, down from 104,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 1.10M shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has risen 36.91% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAY); 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Buys New 2% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit

More notable recent Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why This Struggling Silver Stock Rocketed 51% in November – Motley Fool” on December 05, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Amazon’s 7th LATAM Edge Venue a Threat to GOOGL & Others? – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “How Is Workday’s PaaS Strategy Coming Along? – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pan American Silver’s 2018 silver output falls just shy of guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Symantec Ups Efforts in Cloud Security With New Service – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 29,615 shares to 94,940 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ceco Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) by 264,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 490,960 shares, and cut its stake in Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNRC).

Sheffield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $43.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Drive Shack Inc by 184,585 shares to 428,085 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Corporation accumulated 12,804 shares. Regions Financial Corporation has 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Los Angeles Management And Equity Incorporated holds 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) or 17,423 shares. Rice Hall James And Assoc Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.29% or 1.43 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Raymond James Assoc has 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). 17 are owned by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Ameritas Ptnrs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Germany-based Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Axa holds 127,800 shares. Putnam Lc invested in 0.01% or 88,321 shares. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Stevens First Principles Investment Advsr invested in 30 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Trust, a Illinois-based fund reported 504,985 shares. Kirr Marbach Ltd In stated it has 163,626 shares or 1.98% of all its holdings.