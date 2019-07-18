Sheffield Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in Aci Worldwide (ACIW) by $320,000; Swift Run Capital Management Holding in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Has Decreased by $1.90 Million as Valuation Declined

Swift Run Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc sold 32,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 188,030 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.25M, down from 220,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $54.12. About 219,042 shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 10/04/2018 – SARB SAYS MPC `NOT COMMITTING TO A RATE-CUTTING CYCLE’; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q REV. $18.98B, EST. $20.46B; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS BUT MPC IS CONSCIOUS THAT THERE ARE OTHER MEETINGS OVER COURSE OF THIS YEAR; 26/03/2018 – Ghana MPC Statement on Rate Cut to 18%: Bank of Ghana Link; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 3rd Update; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI: NEXT MPC MAY NEED TO FACE LOWER ECONOMIC GROWTH; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CEO GARY HEMINGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 22/03/2018 – Incident News: Marathon Petroleum Co, Mississippi River MM140; 29/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK PUBLISHES MINUTES OF MARCH 6-7 MPC MEETING; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Polish MPC to discuss future potential unconventional tools to support economy – rate-setter

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, down from 110,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.06. About 5,237 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 39.32% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank Executives in New ASEAN Benchmark Data; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 24/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Announces 2018 Innovation Award Winners, Recognizing Global Payments Innovation; 21/04/2018 – Bolivia to invest in billion-dollar lithium deal with ACI Systems; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q ACI on Demand Segment Rev Up 6%; 22/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Launches Coding for Girls Camp in the UK; 23/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Unveils ACI Case Management Powered by i-Sight; 10/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 ACI World Announces the World’s Top Airports for Customer Experience in 2017

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, down 27.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $2.27 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 8.20 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,933.33% EPS growth.

Swift Run Capital Management Llc, which manages about $239.73 million and $108.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 8,670 shares to 36,252 shares, valued at $7.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Refining Giant Joins a Race to Solve Americaâ€™s $100 Million a Day Oil Problem – The Motley Fool” on June 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “S&P 500 posts new closing high amid a more dovish Fed – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “South Philly Refinery Shuts Permanently, Our Picks PBF Energy, Kinder Winners – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Ford, Dropbox And More: ‘Halftime Report’ Final Trades From June 26 – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The S&P 500 Is Rebalancing, Another Reason For Caution – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invs Limited Liability owns 17,256 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) holds 33,645 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Advisor Partners Ltd has 0.19% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 25,347 shares. First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.27% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Tdam Usa Inc has invested 0.1% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bluecrest Capital Management has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Creative Planning holds 0.02% or 94,675 shares in its portfolio. Monetary Group reported 700 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt owns 643,967 shares or 1.66% of their US portfolio. Wms Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Proffitt And Goodson Inc invested in 0% or 33 shares. Moneta Group Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 23,592 shares. Chevy Chase Inc accumulated 570,257 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 3.20M shares. Wetherby Asset Inc holds 17,880 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IVOO’s Holdings Imply 10% Gain Potential – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Total System Services Are Charging Higher on Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is ACI Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Sheffield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $43.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22,300 shares to 72,500 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seadrill Ltd by 60,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.19 EPS, down 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Finance stated it has 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Bluecrest Cap Management reported 14,752 shares. D E Shaw And Company reported 0.02% stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Mariner Limited Company holds 0% or 9,064 shares in its portfolio. Eqis Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 8,723 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.03% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Trexquant Ltd Partnership invested 0.12% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Axa invested in 0% or 30,040 shares. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 10,762 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Numerixs Inv Techs holds 1,200 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Sei reported 0.05% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).