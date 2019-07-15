Sheffield Asset Management Has Lowered Its Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Stake as Valuation Rose; Baidu (BIDU) Holder Todd Asset Management Lowered Its Stake

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, down from 104,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $41.08. About 1.39 million shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has risen 36.91% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Issues Downbeat Guidance — Market Mover; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 11,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,619 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.63 million, down from 88,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $114.9. About 2.56 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – QTRLY REVENUE FROM BAIDU CORE REACHED RMB 16.1 BLN, UP 26% , WHILE REVENUE FROM IQIYI REACHED RMB 4.9 BLN, UP 57%; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu, Chongqing Sokon sign cooperation deal; 28/03/2018 – Dutch navigation firm TomTom looks for potential buyer; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Baidu seeks new investors for finance unit in up to $2 billion deal: sources HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Expects That Du Xiaoman Will Be Deconsolidated From Baidu’s Consolidated Fincl Statements; 28/03/2018 – BAIDU’S IQIYI IS SAID TO PRICE IPO AT $18/ADS; 23/05/2018 – Baidu may sell CDRs next month, sources say; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: IQIYI Price $18 Per ADS for Total Offering Size of $2.25B; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQlYl, Inc

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 84.39% or $2.27 from last year’s $2.69 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $147.01M for 68.39 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -940.00% EPS growth.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cnooc Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 5,492 shares to 187,776 shares, valued at $34.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) by 9,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 393,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Sberbank Of Russia (SBRCY).

Sheffield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $43.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutanix Inc by 22,300 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $31.64M for 11.80 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.01% negative EPS growth.

