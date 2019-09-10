Sheffield Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Facebook (FB) as Market Valuation Rose; Adelante Capital Management Boosted Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH) Holding by $12.79 Million; Market Value Declined

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH) by 52.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 1.28M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 3.73 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.36 million, up from 2.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 1.08M shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 28,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $527.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $186.8. About 6.87M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – MGH Survey Finds More than Two in Three Facebook Users Trust Facebook Less Than They Did Before Learning of Cambridge Analytica; 12/04/2018 – Facebook is having a negative impact on society around the world Mark Zuckerberg’s former pollster has the data to prove it; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Doesn’t Expect Revenue Impact Over Privacy Concerns — Exec; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK NOT PLANNING TO EXTEND EU PRIVACY LAW GLOBALLY: RTRS; 01/05/2018 – BlueJeans Announces Latest Integration with Workplace by Facebook; 29/03/2018 – Facebook exec in 2016 internal memo defends ‘ugly’ growth tactics, even if people use it for evil; 11/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells House panel that regulation of his industry is `inevitable’; 02/05/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: #CambridgeAnalytica data firm at center of #Facebook privacy scandal declares bankruptcy; 23/05/2018 – Facebook’s Fight Against Misinformation and Fake News (Video); 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EU plans tougher consumer laws for Facebook, Gmail

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlanta Capital Mgmt Com L L C holds 0.08% or 104,755 shares. Philadelphia Trust Company holds 154,940 shares or 2.28% of its portfolio. Hartford Invest has invested 1.37% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 111,104 are held by River & Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership. Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lord Abbett And Limited Liability reported 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Captrust Fin Advisors, North Carolina-based fund reported 38,549 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Loomis Sayles And Com Limited Partnership holds 13.13 million shares or 4.3% of its portfolio. Hightower Tru Services Lta has invested 0.73% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability accumulated 1.31% or 146,098 shares. 62,177 were reported by Dock Street Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Weik Mngmt holds 9,850 shares. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 778 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3.22 million shares.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 29,577 shares to 833,429 shares, valued at $84.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 24,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 561,392 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR).

