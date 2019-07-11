Sheffield Asset Management Has Increased Stake in Facebook (FB) as Shares Rose; Agree Realty (ADC) Shareholder Pnc Financial Services Group Has Trimmed Holding as Shares Rose

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 28,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $574.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $202.73. About 20.57 million shares traded or 20.67% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/04/2018 – Facebook announced the steps it will take to comply with a strict European privacy law known as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) which comes into force on May 25; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – INCREASE IN SHARE REPURCHASE IS INCREMENTAL TO ORIGINAL AUTHORIZATION; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg: I haven’t seen a ‘meaningful number of people’ deleting Facebook accounts; 16/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg to Meet With European Lawmakers on Facebook’s Use of Data; 06/04/2018 – Some messages received from Mark Zuckerberg have vanished from Facebook user accounts; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS HAVE HIRED DIGITAL FORENSICS FIRM, STROZ FRIEDBERG, TO CONDUCT COMPREHENSIVE AUDIT OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 30/04/2018 – MFS Growth Fund Adds Dropbox, Cuts Facebook; 09/05/2018 – IAC CEO Joey Levin penned a letter assuring shareholders the Match Group parent company was well-positioned to compete with Facebook in the dating space; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK FINED 396M WON IN S. KOREA OVER VIOLATING RULES; 21/03/2018 – Germany summons Facebook over user data safety concerns -report

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (ADC) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 5,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,562 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22M, down from 124,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Agree Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $66.12. About 206,091 shares traded. Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) has risen 33.76% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADC News: 20/03/2018 – ADC: CLOSING OF EXERCISE OF UNDERWRITERS’ OPTION TO BUY SHRS; 24/05/2018 – Agree Realty Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 21 Days; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 15/05/2018 – Agree Realty Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 3.8 PCT; 15/05/2018 – AGREE REALTY CORP ADC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.54/SHR; 23/04/2018 – Agree Realty 1Q EPS 53c; 03/05/2018 – Joey Agree Named Finalist For EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year Award In Michigan And Northwest Ohio Region; 13/03/2018 Agree Realty Announces Forward Common Stk Offering

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB) by 7,984 shares to 63,365 shares, valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wpp Plc New (NASDAQ:WPPGY) by 7,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Analysts await Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 5.63% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.71 per share. ADC’s profit will be $28.85 million for 22.04 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Agree Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.83, from 2.17 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold ADC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 1.09% more from 38.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gru reported 0% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Sei Invests owns 0.03% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 124,481 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 13,354 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Indiana-based Everence Capital Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Us National Bank & Trust De reported 21,934 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) for 64,252 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 25,514 shares stake. Lasalle Securities Lc, a Maryland-based fund reported 68,812 shares. Symons Cap stated it has 7,519 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.02% or 12,897 shares. 21,371 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs has 0% invested in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $756,283 activity. On Wednesday, May 22 Erlich Craig bought $50,603 worth of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC) or 750 shares.

