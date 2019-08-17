Sheffield Asset Management Has Decreased Its Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Holding by $2.00 Million as Share Price Declined; As Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Chartist Trimmed Holding by $759,563

Chartist Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 0.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 19 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 6,887 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275.32M, down from 6,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 8.89M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 22/05/2018 – EPIX to Launch on Comcast June 13th; 11/04/2018 – Redwood Credit Union Banks on Comcast Business; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Launches New Interactive Xfinity Store Design Centered on the Customer; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘NET NEUTRALITY’ RULES WILL CEASE AROUND JUNE 10 — FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Cash Offer to Buy Twenty-First Century Fox; 10/05/2018 – Comcast is said to include $2.5 billion break-up fee in Fox bid; 30/05/2018 – Comcast, Fandango Expect to Extend This Feature to Additional New Releases Throughout the Yr; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 03/04/2018 – Comcast Expands Its Gigabit Internet Service Across Florida

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 63,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, down from 104,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $39.36. About 688,838 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%; 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q EPS 85c; 15/05/2018 – Sheffield Asset Management Buys 1.5% of Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Issues Downbeat Guidance — Market Mover

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $31.99 million for 11.18 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.12% negative EPS growth.

Sheffield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $43.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seadrill Ltd by 60,100 shares to 125,900 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Drive Shack Inc by 184,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 428,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Verition Fund Management has 0.03% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) or 11,193 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 99,528 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 15,039 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) or 408,103 shares. Moreover, Lord Abbett & Com Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 275,652 shares. Fmr Ltd Com holds 0% or 22,414 shares in its portfolio. Macroview Ltd has 0.01% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability invested in 9,944 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,155 shares. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 69,909 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Co reported 6,354 shares stake. Everence Cap accumulated 0.05% or 5,310 shares. Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) or 9,299 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.01% or 13,400 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 14.20 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $119.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 93 shares to 2,055 shares, valued at $394.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 209,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,389 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).