Sheffield Asset Management Has Decreased Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Stake by $2.00 Million; Market Value Declined; Premier Asset Managment Lowered Holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by $6.15 Million

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 80,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 90,999 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, down from 171,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $86.4. About 62,703 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685M Cash; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 22/05/2018 – NYSE Parent Intercontinental Exchange Details Transition and Separation Agreement With NYSE Outgoing Leader Thomas Farley; 04/04/2018 – ICE REPORTS 1Q RECORD TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 21/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN OPTIONS SAYS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING A REPORTED TECHNICAL ISSUE RELATED TO CERTAIN AMAZON OPTIONS SERIES; 30/05/2018 – ICE – TRADING IN CO’S INTEREST RATE MARKET INCREASED AMID ONGOING POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY IN EUROPE COUPLED WITH CHANGES TO CENTRAL BANK MONETARY POLICY; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 07/03/2018 – ICE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sets May 3rd for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Net $464M

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 63,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, down from 104,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $40.85. About 11,454 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Issues Downbeat Guidance — Market Mover; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Down in Low to Mid Single Digits

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $32.01M for 11.61 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

