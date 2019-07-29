Sheffield Asset Management Has Cut Holding in Aci Worldwide (ACIW) by $320,000 as Stock Value Rose; Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Position Upped by Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 100,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, down from 110,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.71 billion market cap company. It closed at $33.51 lastly. It is down 39.32% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 29/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Apr 24; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank; 28/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.055B; 14/05/2018 – Nearly 8 out of 10 Merchants Globally Believe Real-Time Payments Will Replace the Use of Cards Over Time; 15/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Highlight Future of Payments at Exchange 2018; 08/03/2018 – AGSTTL and ACI Worldwide Launch Suite of Processing Solutions with Fraud Monitoring Capabilities for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in India; 21/05/2018 – Jones Lang at ACI Developing Onshore Wind Farms Summit Jun 20; 23/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide’s Carolyn Homberger Recognized as One of Forty Under 40 Game Changers in Digital Payments

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 31,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 21,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $41.12. About 123,682 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has risen 19.79% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc; 22/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc; 27/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT WITH 30% ADDITIONAL LDL-C LOWERING; 07/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. and Certain Officers – ESPR; 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS SAYS BEMPEDOIC ACID OBSERVED TO BE SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED IN THE PHASE 3 STUDY; 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: LDL-C Lowering for Bempedoic Acid Group Was 23 % From Baseline; 15/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Esperion; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Esperion

More notable recent Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 05/06/2019: ESPR, AXSM, CANF, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Esperion closes $200M funding deal – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Esperion (ESPR) Reports Wider-Than-Expected Loss in Q4 – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Small-Cap Biotech Esperion Surges On FDA Acceptance Of Cholesterol Drug Applications – Benzinga” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carbon Black Inc. by 171,906 shares to 161,312 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mongodb Inc. by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,167 shares, and cut its stake in Intersect Ent Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ESPR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.04% or 1.15 million shares. Spark Inv Mngmt Ltd stated it has 390,900 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 1,351 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 99,916 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp stated it has 109,044 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0% or 137,042 shares in its portfolio. Bailard Inc accumulated 59,500 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Company Mn accumulated 0% or 21,593 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Moreover, Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc owns 1,993 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Connor Clark Lunn Invest Ltd has 0.01% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 44,225 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 16,132 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) or 94 shares. Wasatch reported 637,789 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings.

Sheffield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $43.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22,300 shares to 72,500 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seadrill Ltd by 60,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutanix Inc.

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.19 earnings per share, down 46.15% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.64% EPS growth.