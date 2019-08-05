Sheffield Asset Management Has Boosted Position in Comcast New (CMCSA) by $869,700; Soros Fund Management Position in Ringcentral (RNG) Cut by $8.03 Million as Market Value Rose

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 44.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 22,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 72,500 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 50,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 20.84M shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: CHARTER WIRELESS PARTNERSHIP WILL HELP DEFRAY COSTS; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight it out for 21st Century Fox assets; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED TO KEEP SKY’S HQ IN OSTERLEY FOR 5 YRS; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Bid Would Create `Huge Behemoth’ With $170 Billion Debt; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 02/05/2018 – Sky, subject of Fox-Comcast bidding war, loses key soccer rights; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 22.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 265,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.57 million, down from 340,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $140.29. About 713,766 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard; 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance invested 0.48% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Voya Management has invested 0.97% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 3.24M shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Shufro Rose & Limited Liability Company reported 6,050 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 10 reported 0.09% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Finemark National Bank & Trust And Trust holds 178,826 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Com reported 16,036 shares. Patten And Patten Tn accumulated 226,274 shares. The Massachusetts-based Btim Corp has invested 1.19% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Horizon Ltd Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 16,336 shares. Southeastern Asset Management Tn accumulated 4.61% or 7.99M shares. Insight 2811 holds 0.58% or 19,000 shares. Greenleaf reported 89,111 shares. Bontempo Ohly Capital Management Ltd Liability Co reported 66,064 shares. Asset Mgmt One Co Ltd holds 2.47M shares or 0.53% of its portfolio.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 780,000 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $312.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 450,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 498,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 10,701 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 8,909 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 141,908 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Liability accumulated 2.14M shares or 2.46% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase Commerce invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Next Century Growth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.91% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 63,355 shares. Granahan Inv Mngmt Ma has 0.64% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Fil Ltd has 0.11% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Bancorp Of America De has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Jefferies Ltd Company reported 69,863 shares stake. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability invested in 12,276 shares. Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Management Lp has invested 0.01% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 595,149 shares. 216 were accumulated by Winslow Evans And Crocker.

