Sheffield Asset Management Cut Its Holding in Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) as Stock Value Rose; Zillow Group Class A (Z) Holder Baillie Gifford & Company Has Trimmed Position

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc Class A (Z) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 25,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.98M, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50.16. About 2.24 million shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 29.44% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 30/05/2018 – As CEO of Zillow, a tech company breaking into the radical new territory of flipping houses, Rascoff seemed himself wary of regulation; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds SendGrid Inc., Exits Zillow; 12/04/2018 – Zillow Intends to Buy and Flip Homes; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: To Report 2Q Results for Two Segments: Internet, Media & Technology Segment, Homes Segment; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees 2Q Rev $322M-$327M; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Greater Toronto Would See Only Modest Rent Boost From Amazon HQ2; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: 1Q More Than 175M Avg Monthly Unique Users Accessed Mobile Apps, Websites; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Stay as Chief Legal Officer Through End of 2018; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Serve in Advisory Role for Two Years to Ensure Smooth Transition; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group 1Q Loss/Shr 10c

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, down from 104,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $41.08. About 1.39M shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has risen 36.91% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES TOTAL REVENUES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.24 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAY); 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,400 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 3,633 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma accumulated 17 shares. Stifel Fin stated it has 205,621 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 13,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp has 276,095 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Elk Creek Prns Ltd Liability reported 0.97% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Piedmont Inv Advsr has invested 0.02% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). 44,114 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Proshare Advsrs reported 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). 270,000 were reported by Sarasin Ptnrs Llp. Paloma Partners Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 12,632 shares. Capital Fund Sa holds 0.02% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) or 58,945 shares. Meeder Asset holds 0% or 251 shares.

Sheffield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $43.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutanix Inc by 22,300 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seadrill Ltd by 60,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $31.64M for 11.80 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.01% negative EPS growth.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $91.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bank Adr (NYSE:IBN) by 157,098 shares to 62.00M shares, valued at $710.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eversource Energy by 26,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 416,668 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).