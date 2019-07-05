Sheffield Asset Management Cut Its Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Holding by $2.00 Million as Stock Rose; Lau Associates Position in Conocophillips (COP) Decreased by $807,048

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 12,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 112,783 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, down from 125,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $60.17. About 1.90M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SEEKING ENFORCEMENT ACTIONS AGAINST PDVSA PDVSA.UL IN UNITED STATES, ASIA AND CARIBBEAN; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES HAS ‘INDUSTRY-LEADING’ POSITION IN LOW OPERATING COSTS; 06/03/2018 – At U.N., East Timor and Australia sign deal on maritime border; 14/05/2018 – National Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Wins $2 Billion Ruling Over Venezuelan Seizure; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA HAS TRANSFERRED OWNERSHIP OF OIL INVENTORIES AT ISLA REFINERY TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES; 07/05/2018 – SHIPPERS, ISLA REFINERY IN CURACAO EXPECT ATTACHMENT ORDERS BY CONOCO OVER ARBITRATION AWARD AGAINST PDVSA TO BE RE-SUBMITTED IN COMING DAYS; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Drilled Six Wells on Alaska’s Western North Slope; 16/05/2018 – RPT ANALYSIS-For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ERNST & YOUNG LLP AS ACCOUNTING FIRM FOR COMPANY

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, down from 104,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $40.12. About 563,403 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has risen 36.91% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Dave & Buster’s; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M; 04/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Investors May Win by Playing the Waiting Game; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES TOTAL REVENUES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.24 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q EPS 85c; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q EPS 85C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust Com has 10,946 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Century reported 1.74 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Barnett And Inc has invested 0.01% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Marietta Invest Prtnrs Ltd Co holds 18,640 shares. 17,325 are owned by Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt Limited Partnership. Allen Inv Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 6,925 shares. Zacks Invest stated it has 4,609 shares. Hanseatic Management invested 0.64% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). First National Bank & Trust has 8,771 shares. Eastern Natl Bank holds 224,335 shares. Rowland & Com Invest Counsel Adv holds 0% or 53,742 shares. 36,831 were reported by Beach Invest Counsel Pa. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.03% or 4,042 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.12% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 1.28 million shares. Moreover, Boys Arnold And Com has 0.25% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 1.83% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.09 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.25 billion for 13.55 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $31.59M for 11.53 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.01% negative EPS growth.

