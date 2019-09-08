Sheffield Asset Management Cut Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Stake by $320,000; Shares Declined; Cleararc Capital Has Cut Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $333,264; Shares Rose

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The hedge fund held 100,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, down from 110,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $30.99. About 826,635 shares traded or 10.91% up from the average. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 23/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Unveils ACI Case Management Powered by i-Sight; 11/04/2018 – Hungary’s OTP Bank Group Builds Foundation for Future Growth with ACI Worldwide; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 25/04/2018 – NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES – DEAL OF ACI IS PURSUANT TO TERMS OF SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT AMONG ACI, PETE SCALES & NATURALLY SPLENDID; 10/05/2018 – Mark McCarley Joins Noventis as Head of Sales & Relationship; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q New Bookings $215M; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 04/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Highlight the Future of Campus Commerce at Ellucian Live 2018; 05/05/2018 – Drug&DeviceLaw: Shameless Plug: ACI’s and HP’s Legal, Regulatory, and Business Conference on 3D Printing + Discount Code for

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc analyzed 6,288 shares as the company's stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 39,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 45,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $177.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 11.48M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alabama-based Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has invested 0.38% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). F&V Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 3.08% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 100,375 shares. Platinum Investment Limited has invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Oakworth Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 13,480 shares. 405,092 were reported by Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership. Victory Capital Mngmt accumulated 37,328 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co invested in 0.4% or 1.05M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0.34% or 197,635 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Communications accumulated 233,518 shares. Trustco Bank N Y holds 1.01% or 16,727 shares. Northstar Asset Limited Liability Com owns 0.2% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 9,167 shares. Kentucky Retirement System holds 0.58% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 111,406 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 0.1% or 4,240 shares in its portfolio. Edmp has 51,989 shares for 2.72% of their portfolio. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc holds 29,906 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.46 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05 billion and $371.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,667 shares to 29,213 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Sheffield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $43.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Drive Shack Inc by 184,585 shares to 428,085 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutanix Inc by 22,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sawgrass Asset accumulated 45,850 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 73,946 shares. Da Davidson And accumulated 159,518 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has invested 0.02% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Cwm Lc, Nebraska-based fund reported 18 shares. Cornercap Counsel invested 0.16% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Retirement Sys Of Alabama stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Raymond James accumulated 57,289 shares. Menta Capital Lc accumulated 6,300 shares. 894 are owned by Tower Ltd Co (Trc). Northern holds 0.02% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) or 1.93M shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Voloridge Inv Ltd Llc stated it has 31,997 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). 61,762 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsr Ltd Com.

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 45.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.22 per share. ACIW’s profit will be $13.60M for 64.56 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 140.00% EPS growth.

