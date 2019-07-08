Sheets Smith Wealth Management Upped Its Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by $476,412; Fj Capital Management Holding in Mbt Finl (MBTF) Decreased as Stock Value Declined

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (MBTF) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 44,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 379,871 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81M, down from 424,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mbt Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.26. About 59,670 shares traded. MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) has declined 3.56% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MBTF News: 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial Total Assets $1.33 Billion at March 31; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Barriers MBT-1 Introduces Tapered Wall Sections; 26/04/2018 – MBT FINANCIAL CORP MBTF.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 21/04/2018 DJ MBT Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBTF)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 26.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 6,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,415 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, up from 23,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $87.44. About 4.20M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/05/2018 – Pret A Manger Overshadowed by Starbucks But It Sees Growth Ahead; 16/04/2018 – The Latest: Starbucks CEO hopes to meet with arrested men; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson came to Philadelphia to personally apologize; 11/04/2018 – STARBUCKS OPENS FIRST STORE IN URUGUAY; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Opens Costa Rican Coffee Farm to Visitors; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to More Than Triple Rev, More Than Double Oper Income in China by FY22-End, Relative to FY2017 Levels; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES FY18 TAX RATE 25%; 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 29/05/2018 – Starbucks baristas find anti-bias training has a limited scope but is a good start

Since February 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $15,766 activity.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $968.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital Bancorp Inc Md by 180,420 shares to 530,420 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coastal Finl Corp Wa by 392,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 609,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold MBTF shares while 24 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.28 million shares or 11.36% less from 11.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Lc reported 37,435 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) for 12,987 shares. Yakira Capital Incorporated stated it has 49,289 shares. Natixis holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) for 152,177 shares. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Patriot Fincl Partners Grp Inc Limited Partnership holds 9.24% or 2.06M shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Advsrs Inc stated it has 0% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Wells Fargo Company Mn reported 24,629 shares. 26 were reported by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 15,845 shares. 2,680 are owned by Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Liability Corporation. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi has invested 0.1% in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF). Morgan Stanley reported 34,990 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Ltd, a Connecticut-based fund reported 28,027 shares. The Texas-based Adell Harriman And Carpenter has invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Northeast Management stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Sands Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 0.03% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 137,461 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 64,922 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. 8,041 were accumulated by Linscomb And Williams. Prudential Finance has invested 0.18% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Whittier Of Nevada reported 59,509 shares stake. Tirschwell & Loewy owns 305,056 shares for 3.1% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc has invested 0.16% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Iberiabank has 0.97% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 112,747 shares. Patten Gru has invested 0.14% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Sumitomo Life Insur has 0.41% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Inc Adv reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Great Lakes Lc has 31,177 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54M and $461.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,417 shares to 8,033 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,013 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. BURROWS CLIFFORD also sold $10.26 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares. CULVER JOHN had sold 169,096 shares worth $11.64M on Thursday, February 7.