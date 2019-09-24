Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raised Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position; Seneca Foods (SENEA) Has 1.46 Sentiment

Seneca Foods Corp (SENEA) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 35 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 24 sold and reduced positions in Seneca Foods Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 4.52 million shares, down from 4.57 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Seneca Foods Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 20 Increased: 25 New Position: 10.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 47.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired 1,224 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 3,790 shares with $1.11M value, up from 2,566 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $116.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.98% or $5.88 during the last trading session, reaching $290.45. About 982,763 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – SIGNED A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH THERMO ACQUISITIONS INC; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Pacts With Daiichi Sankyo and Takeda Pharmaceuticals; 03/04/2018 – Rapid Mycoplasma Testing Method Now Accepted by Regulators for QA/QC and Lot Release; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – MERGER TO ORGANIZE PRO FORMA CO INTO 4 PRINCIPAL OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES UNDER NAME THERMO COMPANIES INC AS PUBLIC COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 03/05/2018 – Phononic Solid-State Refrigeration and Freezer Technology for Life Sciences and Healthcare Now Available Exclusively Through Thermo Fisher Scientific

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Impressive 142% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Thermo Fisher, Funko And More – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Elects New Director to Board – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher to develop companion diagnostic for Lilly’s selpercatinib – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investec Asset Management North America has 98,152 shares for 2.54% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 457,227 shares. Ajo LP reported 0.01% stake. Rock Springs Capital Lp invested in 0.86% or 81,000 shares. Hallmark Capital Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt Lp, Texas-based fund reported 345,709 shares. Moreover, Van Strum And Towne has 0.15% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 720 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,719 shares. Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Fiera Cap reported 119,336 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Vermont-based Hanson And Doremus Invest Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Lincoln Corporation accumulated 910 shares. Roosevelt Inv Grp invested in 1.64% or 47,742 shares. Bb&T reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Among 5 analysts covering Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher Scientific has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $309.80’s average target is 6.66% above currents $290.45 stock price. Thermo Fisher Scientific had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Needham. Robert W. Baird maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $288 target. UBS maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Thursday, May 23. UBS has “Buy” rating and $32000 target. The rating was downgraded by Needham to “Buy” on Tuesday, July 16. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by UBS. BTIG Research maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Tuesday, March 26. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $310 target. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy”.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $287.19 million. It offers canned and frozen produce, bottled produce, snack chips, and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the firm owns or licenses, including Seneca, LibbyÂ’s, Aunt NellieÂ’s, READ, Green Valley, Cherryman, and Seneca Farms. It has a 19.22 P/E ratio. The firm also packs Green Giant, Le Sueur, and other brands of canned vegetables, as well as selected Green Giant frozen vegetables for B&G Foods North America under a contract packing agreement.

More notable recent Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Plant City fruit company to cut 83 workers as it winds down operations – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on September 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Seneca Foods Names New Director Nasdaq:SENEA – GlobeNewswire” published on December 07, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Seneca Foods Completes the Acquisition of Paradise, Inc.’s Fruit Business – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Seneca Foods Reports Sales and Earnings for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Seneca dismisses accounting firm – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Seneca Foods Corporation (SENEA) has risen 16.96% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending.

