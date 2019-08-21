Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raised Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $440,496 as Market Value Rose; Kessler Investment Group Has Cut Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $2.36 Million as Market Value Rose

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 77.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 1,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,800 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 2,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $289.62. About 92,752 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization

Kessler Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 39.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc sold 12,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 19,069 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, down from 31,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $961.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $212.74. About 1.90 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 10/04/2018 – Postal Leadership Gap, Seaspan’s Consolidating Plans, Apple Seeks Sustainable Suppliers; 18/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Review: Philips Hue Wellner lamp with Apple HomeKit; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a Mar. 27 event focused on education; 28/03/2018 – Apple Faces Multiple Lawsuits Over Throttled iPhones; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – 250 SMELTERS AND REFINERS WERE DETERMINED TO BE IN APPLE’S CONFLICT MINERALS SUPPLY CHAIN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 10/05/2018 – Will Goodbody: BREAKING: Apple’s announced it will not be proceeding with plans to build an €850m data centre in Athenry, Co; 07/05/2018 – Psagot Adds Apple, Cuts Teva: 13F; 27/04/2018 – APPLE FLAVOR & FRAGRANCE 603020.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 400 MLN YUAN TO SET UP TWO UNITS; 04/04/2018 – Financial Post: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54M and $461.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,672 shares to 8,789 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,013 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).