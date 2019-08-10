Sheets Smith Wealth Management Position in Waters (WAT) Has Decreased by $1.86 Million; Acadian Asset Management Has Lowered Its 58 Com (WUBA) Stake by $48.66 Million

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 29.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 748,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 1.78 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.18M, down from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $52.34. About 989,396 shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 29.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 17,558 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, down from 24,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $212.01. About 484,771 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 13/04/2018 – Waters Conference Call Scheduled By Janney for Apr. 15; 05/03/2018 Waters Corporation Presentation at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference to Be Webcast Live; 12/03/2018 – Crystal Waters: London Developer Makes its Move in Greece; 15/05/2018 – LAND SECURITIES – AS UK PREPARES FOR EXIT FROM EU, NAVIGATING UNCERTAIN WATERS IN NEAR TERM AND EXPECT INVESTMENT AND LEASING VOLUMES IN PROPERTY MARKET TO BE MORE SUBDUED; 15/05/2018 – Waters Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – WATERS BOARD AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $3B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: Mulvaney’s Presence at the Consumer Bureau Compromises Independence of the Agency; 03/04/2018 – WATERS TO INVEST $215M IN PRECISION CHEMISTRY MANUFACTURING IN; 03/04/2018 – Waters Corp To Invest $215M in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 20/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Regulators’ Enforcement Action Against Wells Fargo

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $23.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 206,370 shares to 283,502 shares, valued at $15.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 6,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $7.60 million activity. Harrington Michael C also sold $5.26 million worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares. $2.33M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares were sold by SILVEIRA MICHAEL F.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 326,052 are held by Frontier Mngmt Ltd. Sheets Smith Wealth invested in 0.96% or 17,558 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus accumulated 207,583 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 254,291 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields invested in 18,873 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 30,596 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Eqis Incorporated owns 4,051 shares. Sg Americas Secs holds 19,857 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 182 are owned by Signaturefd Limited. 10,145 are owned by Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.02% stake. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 2,432 shares in its portfolio. Harvey Investment Limited accumulated 72,994 shares. Jefferies Grp Incorporated invested 0.06% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).