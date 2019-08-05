Sheets Smith Wealth Management Position in Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Has Lowered by $487,362; Broad Run Investment Management Has Lowered Its Autozone (AZO) Holding by $457,728

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 447 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 6,522 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.68 million, down from 6,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $6.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1096.12. About 250,665 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (DPZ) by 57.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 1,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% . The institutional investor held 1,394 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360,000, down from 3,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Dominos Pizza Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $244.75. About 537,712 shares traded. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has declined 4.63% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT TO OPEN 65-75 UK STORES DURING 2018; 18/04/2018 – JUBILANT FOODWORKS-NOTICED THAT AN OLD VIDEO HAS SURFACED MAKING “UNSUBSTANTIATED ALLEGATIONS” ABOUT SOME PRODUCTS OF DOMINO’S PIZZA; 27/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC DPZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $235; 03/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC. 1Q EPS $2.00, EST. $1.77; 08/05/2018 – Google’s updated virtual assistant makes complex calls for users; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC – FY UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX 96.2 MLN STG VS 85.7 MLN STG AS REPORTED YR AGO; 09/04/2018 – DPZ:SOME SUBSIDIARIES TO ISSUE ABOUT $825M NEW NOTES; 03/04/2018 – The Week (IN): Domino’s pizza’s parent firm pulled up for not passing on GST benefits to customers; 11/04/2018 – Unified Office Safety and Security Hot Line Helps Domino’s Deter Delivery Crime

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 85,890 shares stake. Chase Investment Counsel Corp reported 6,061 shares or 3.19% of all its holdings. Parametric Assoc Limited Company has invested 0.1% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Avalon Ltd Liability Co stated it has 14,730 shares. 355,442 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. First Hawaiian State Bank accumulated 3,023 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corp has 0.09% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 23,925 shares. 7,065 are held by Churchill Management. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc owns 14,907 shares. 257 are owned by Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 0.11% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 6,122 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt owns 1,389 shares. Cap Fund Management Sa reported 898 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Centurylink Investment Mgmt Communications has invested 0.67% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Incorporated Ltd Co holds 0.06% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 281 shares.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25M for 12.60 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold DPZ shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Limited Com accumulated 1,649 shares or 0% of the stock. Fifth Third State Bank invested in 0% or 634 shares. Michigan-based Telemus Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 0.26% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Dock Street Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 44,046 shares. Bamco, a New York-based fund reported 49,108 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 0.15% or 22,051 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 54,780 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.01% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3,395 shares. Adirondack Trust Company invested in 60 shares. The Texas-based Amarillo Bank & Trust has invested 0.55% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Jacobs Levy Equity has 204,662 shares. Arrow owns 15,000 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Whittier Company holds 14,431 shares. Shell Asset Management invested in 3,177 shares.

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 5.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.95 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $85.31M for 29.70 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.19 actual EPS reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.94% negative EPS growth.