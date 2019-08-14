Sheets Smith Wealth Management Maintains Position in Sei Investments Co (SEIC); As Sempra Energy (SRE) Stock Rose, Amp Capital Investors LTD Raised by $2.69 Million Its Holding

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 21,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.40M, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $138.77. About 311,922 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – Sempra’s CEO Debra Reed to Retire, to Be Succeeded by CFO Martin; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ONCOR’S SENIOR SECURED RATING TO A2 FROM A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY ALSO NAMES JOSEPH HOUSEHOLDER COO; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Completes Acquisition Of Majority Stake In Oncor; 13/04/2018 – MOODY´S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy Reports Surprise Revenue Decline — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra’s $9.45 Billion Oncor Buyout; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Dreams of Electric Cars in Oil-Rich Texas With Oncor; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – EXPECTS $320 MLN TO $360 MLN FOR ITS PORTION OF PARTIAL-YEAR EARNINGS FROM ONCOR IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 36.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 21,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 80,251 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, up from 58,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $56.36. About 78,948 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 12/03/2018 – Something curious between SEI Investments Co. and the SEC (published 18-Jan) $SEIC; 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%; 07/03/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS-ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SYNECHRON TO SUPPORT SEI’S EFFORTS TO EMPLOY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C; 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M; 26/03/2018 – SEI Enhances Technology for Improved Wealth Management Decision-Making; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “California revises Aliso nat gas storage withdrawal rules to ease volatility – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sempra Energy 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Sempra Energy (SRE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SoCalGas and Calgren Announce Completion of Dairy Renewable Natural Gas Facility, Expected to be Largest in US – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl Gaynor reported 1.32 million shares stake. Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Ca reported 2,424 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.34% or 28,101 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0.01% or 24,087 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Intact Invest invested in 38,100 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Glenmede Co Na reported 10,361 shares. Lincoln Corp owns 2,530 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 62,580 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Tortoise Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 2,155 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt invested in 21 shares or 0% of the stock. Tru Department Mb Fin Bank N A owns 0% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 58 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg invested in 0.03% or 33,061 shares. 225 are held by Optimum. The New York-based Oppenheimer Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 37,920 shares to 109,244 shares, valued at $5.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 12,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,861 shares, and cut its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF).

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54M and $461.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 7,400 shares to 17,558 shares, valued at $4.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,033 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bank stated it has 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc accumulated 50,676 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Zeke Ltd Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 51,949 shares. 70,865 are owned by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 37,815 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.01% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation owns 970,326 shares. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 37,590 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp holds 0.05% or 10,854 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Ltd invested in 8,510 shares. Kbc Grp Nv owns 14,024 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Davenport And Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 251,846 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset accumulated 7,782 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Ltd stated it has 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC).

More notable recent SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SEI Investments (SEIC) Lags on Q1 Earnings as Costs Increase – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Etsy Inc (ETSY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Zacks.com published: “SEI (SEIC) Down 3.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Zacks.com” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SEI Investments (SEIC) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SEI’s Advisors’ Inner Circle Fund Expands its Platform to Service Exchange Traded Funds – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.