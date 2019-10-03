Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lowered Stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) as Market Value Rose; Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) Holder Horizon Investments Has Raised Its Holding by $1.11 Million as Market Value Rose

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 58.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 10,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 27,535 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.02M, up from 17,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $121.74. About 4.97 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 8,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 60,893 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.63M, down from 69,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $93.16. About 2.61 million shares traded or 96.47% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%; 23/05/2018 – Tractor Supply’s “Follow Us to the Fair” Tour to Embark on Cross-Country Journey; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend 15% To Mark The 8th-straight Year Of Increases — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $4.09; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Tractor Supply Company Promotes Mary Winn Pilkington to Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Tractor Supply Company’s (NASDAQ:TSCO) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Make Of Tractor Supply Companyâ€™s (NASDAQ:TSCO) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Tractor Supply a Buy? – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54M and $487.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 9,934 shares to 25,264 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 3,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,487 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $125.23 million for 22.18 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 37 investors sold TSCO shares while 197 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 95.08 million shares or 0.07% less from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). 232,274 are owned by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas. Cwm Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Com Tn owns 1,259 shares. Citigroup holds 0.01% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) or 129,898 shares. Mckinley Cap Ltd Delaware stated it has 12,522 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 1,321 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research has invested 0% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Tower Bridge Advisors has invested 0% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Connecticut-based Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 0.07% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). 81,292 are held by Us Bancorp De. Westpac Bk Corp invested in 0% or 12,233 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank has invested 0.06% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). 94,839 are owned by Korea Investment Corp.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $3.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods Chems Inc Com (NYSE:APD) by 12,310 shares to 3,559 shares, valued at $806,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Core Sp Scp Etf (IJR) by 27,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,549 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At The Procter & Gamble Companyâ€™s (NYSE:PG) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on March 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Microsoft, Merck, Procter & Gamble, United Technologies and Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G buying thousands of tickets to boost womenâ€™s soccer – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Things to Watch in Procter & Gamble’s Earnings – The Motley Fool” published on April 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Case For Selling Procter & Gamble Short – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Missouri-based Plancorp Limited Liability Company has invested 1.51% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Limited Co accumulated 28,377 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd has 1.27% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 135,844 shares. Stewart Patten Company Limited Liability Company invested in 211,769 shares. Azimuth Mgmt Ltd Company holds 111,333 shares. Centre Asset Management Llc holds 1.3% or 49,182 shares in its portfolio. 148 are held by Wealthcare Mngmt Ltd Llc. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt holds 58,275 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Company Limited Liability Company invested in 73,541 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9,168 shares. Pitcairn invested in 21,124 shares. Moreover, Principal Fin Grp Inc Incorporated has 0.41% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4.14 million shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 14,246 shares. Nippon Life Glob Americas has 1.2% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). State Bank reported 96,017 shares.