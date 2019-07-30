Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lowered Carmax (KMX) Stake by $828,000; Share Price Rose; Lodge Hill Capital Has Lifted Its Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Position by $3.58 Million

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,200 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, down from 51,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $91.34. About 1.34M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc bought 47,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 379,500 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.54 million, up from 331,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.18. About 606,768 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 20/03/2018 – Metrolinx, Jacobs Team Release Feasibility Study on Hydrogen-Powered Train Technology; 08/05/2018 – EWINGCOLE SAYS JACOBS-EWINGCOLE JV SIGNED 5-YR, $99 MLN IDIQ CONTRACT FOR MILITARY FACILITY CONSTRUCTION PROJECT SERVICES; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Now: Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 31/05/2018 – Jacobs Wins FEMA Puerto Rico Response Contract; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Group Adjusted Profit Rises in 2Q, Raises FY Guidance; 09/03/2018 QUALCOMM INC – PAUL JACOBS TO CONTINUE TO SERVE ON BOARD; EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ROLE DISCONTINUED; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Former Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Qualcomm Board; 12/04/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SEEKING FUNDING TO TRY TO TAKE CHIPMAKER PRIVATE; 29/03/2018 – Saudi Aramco Selects Jacobs for Zuluf Field Development Program

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.89M for 17.04 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $49,779 activity.