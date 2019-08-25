Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lifted Its Copart (CPRT) Position by $1.04 Million; Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Maintains Position in Texas Instrs (TXN)

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 176,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.14M, up from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $120.29. About 5.31 million shares traded or 9.43% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 17,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 149,214 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04 million, up from 131,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $73.68. About 872,510 shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT)

More notable recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Copart: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cummins (CMI) Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Copart (CPRT) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Copart Expands Atlanta East, Georgia Location – PRNewswire” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Copart (CPRT) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Drive Past Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Moreover, Da Davidson Co has 0.01% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 5,161 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 124 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) or 8,967 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 16,100 shares. Telemus Ltd Company reported 206,913 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 723,430 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Timessquare Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 1.23M shares. Suvretta Capital Management, New York-based fund reported 953,600 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 199,481 shares. Zebra Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6,835 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.27% or 57,500 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Co reported 116,060 shares.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54 million and $461.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 7,400 shares to 17,558 shares, valued at $4.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 10,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,540 shares, and cut its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth National Bank Of has invested 0.1% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). South Texas Money Limited owns 0.01% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2,634 shares. Davenport And Comm Llc owns 39,497 shares. 650,420 are owned by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc. E&G Advisors LP owns 4,734 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited, a Israel-based fund reported 2,026 shares. Ledyard Bancshares owns 49,860 shares. 114,543 were accumulated by Invest House Ltd Limited Liability Company. Hartford Invest Management reported 0.58% stake. 46,894 are owned by Nuveen Asset Ltd. Daiwa Sb Ltd accumulated 2% or 95,200 shares. Cibc Mkts reported 0.2% stake. Old Republic holds 0.77% or 268,000 shares in its portfolio. Scotia holds 0.05% or 35,505 shares. Mackenzie Financial stated it has 0.2% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).