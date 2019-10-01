Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lifted Facebook (FB) Holding by $692,291; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Schafer Cullen Capital Management Upped Its Stake by $41.47 Million as Stock Value Declined

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 3,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 32,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.29M, up from 29,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $501.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $175.81. About 16.07M shares traded or 12.96% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Tech Today: Trump vs Amazon, Facebook Bounces Back, Waymo Motors On — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Facebook suspends 200 apps; 03/04/2018 – Facebook Tries to Help Users Better Assess Their News Feed — 2d Update; 22/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Facebook Under Fire for Data Misuse; 21/03/2018 – Chris Newlands: Exclusive: Fidelity loses $2bn from Facebook share price fall; 04/04/2018 – Facebook updates the number of users impacted by Cambridge Analytica leak to 87 million; 08/05/2018 – Facebook to step up verification of contentious ads; 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy in subtle dig at Facebook; 02/05/2018 – Snap’s average revenue per daily active user was $1.21 this quarter. Facebook’s was more than $8; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 22.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 727,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 3.96M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229.70M, up from 3.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $47.74. About 21.18M shares traded or 12.50% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maryland Capital Management reported 1.76% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Peloton Wealth Strategists invested in 1.54% or 11,890 shares. Sta Wealth Ltd Llc reported 5,599 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corp owns 18,734 shares. Hillsdale Inv Management Inc reported 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Broad Run Invest Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 106,101 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 40,305 shares. The New Jersey-based Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gp Ltd Company has invested 0.67% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 162,239 were accumulated by World Asset Management. Wildcat Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 66,553 shares or 5.56% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Riverpark Management Llc has invested 3.72% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Shine Advisory Svcs holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,364 shares. Telemus Ltd Com accumulated 50,866 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 2.56% stake. 283,721 were accumulated by Iconiq Capital Lc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Insight 2811 reported 17,232 shares. 199,354 are held by Kentucky Retirement. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Lc has 79,912 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 8.71M shares. Howland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.69% or 26,457 shares. Greenwood Gearhart reported 181,704 shares. Texas Cap Bancorporation Incorporated Tx has invested 0.42% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cs Mckee Lp accumulated 605,840 shares. Kornitzer Cap Ks has invested 0.96% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sand Hill Advsr Lc has invested 0.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Alps Advisors Incorporated reported 1.84 million shares. Choate Advisors holds 0.37% or 112,917 shares. Azimuth Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 1.87% or 515,116 shares.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $8.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 35,600 shares to 11,382 shares, valued at $610,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lukoil Pjsc (Adr) by 8,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,353 shares, and cut its stake in Koc Holdings As (Adr) (KHOLY).