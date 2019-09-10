Sheets Smith Wealth Management Increased Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Holding; Venator Capital Management LTD Has Lifted By $782,000 Its Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) Holding

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) stake by 68.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired 6,676 shares as Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC)’s stock declined 19.87%. The Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 16,356 shares with $1.04M value, up from 9,680 last quarter. Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc now has $12.05B valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 1.26M shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Rev $421.9M; 10/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL: ION, SS&C MUST REPORT FIRM INTENTION BY 20 APR; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 11/04/2018 – SS&C to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 06/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SSNC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Confirms Approaches from SS&C Technologies, ION Investment Group; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator; 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) stake by 35.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Venator Capital Management Ltd acquired 34,000 shares as Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Venator Capital Management Ltd holds 130,000 shares with $3.00 million value, up from 96,000 last quarter. Air Transport Services Grp I now has $1.23B valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.5. About 199,967 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $300 MLN; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air lncheon; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – EMPLOYEES OF UNIT RATIFIED AMENDMENT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT BETWEEN ATI & AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION; 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services Sees 2018 Capex $300 Million; 23/03/2018 – Air Transport Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c; 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year

Among 4 analysts covering SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs has $80 highest and $5800 lowest target. $67.50’s average target is 35.49% above currents $49.82 stock price. SS\u0026C Technologies Hldgs had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Tuesday, July 30. DA Davidson maintained SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Tuesday, July 30. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, July 30 with “Outperform”.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SSNC) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MODN, SSNC, AGNC – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Daily Dividend Report: WLK, AVT, LOW, EL, SSNC – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Apple Hospitality REIT, Flagstar Bancorp and SS&C Technologies Holdings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg Sa reported 29,989 shares stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.05% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 332,044 were accumulated by Torray Limited Co. Toronto Dominion Bank holds 40,619 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company owns 328 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc World Markets Inc owns 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 11,889 shares. Swedbank owns 0.52% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 1.72M shares. Cambridge has 7,040 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Artisan Prtn Ltd Partnership accumulated 28,020 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd owns 563,768 shares. One Trading LP accumulated 1,685 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 2,734 shares. Echo Street Management Limited Liability reported 1.56M shares. Autus Asset Management Ltd Co stated it has 58,063 shares. Asset One reported 135,161 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) stake by 7,400 shares to 17,558 valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) stake by 1,889 shares and now owns 1,394 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $876,585 activity. Crippen Jeffrey C. bought $21,690 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. Johns Raymond E Jr had bought 2,400 shares worth $49,776. Berger Michael L had bought 3,850 shares worth $84,623 on Wednesday, March 27. $501,250 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares were bought by Coretz Robert K.. HETE JOSEPH C also bought $50,100 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares.

More notable recent Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Seems To Be Using An Awful Lot Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Air Transport Services names president – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon May Have Airline Troubles Over the Holidays – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Surprising Analyst 12-Month Target For VBK – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ATSG to Webcast Its Investor Presentation at the Cowen 2019 Global Transportation Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.