Sheets Smith Wealth Management Increased Copart (CPRT) Holding; Western Union Co (WU) Has 1.02 Sentiment

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased Copart Inc (CPRT) stake by 13.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired 17,255 shares as Copart Inc (CPRT)’s stock rose 17.45%. The Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 149,214 shares with $9.04M value, up from 131,959 last quarter. Copart Inc now has $16.88B valuation. It closed at $73.68 lastly. It is down 37.93% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c; 17/05/2018 – COPART SAYS IT CAN NOW EXPAND OPERATIONS IN BEXAR COUNTY; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 17/05/2018 – CPRT CLEARS SCRAP TIRES AT EX-SAFE TIRE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO

Western Union Co (WU) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 186 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 183 sold and reduced stakes in Western Union Co. The investment managers in our database now possess: 430.12 million shares, up from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Western Union Co in top ten holdings decreased from 5 to 3 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 148 Increased: 131 New Position: 55.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) stake by 1,889 shares to 1,394 valued at $360,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) stake by 2,672 shares and now owns 8,789 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.

More notable recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Copart: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Copart Expands Memphis, Tennessee Location – PRNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Copart Expands Atlanta East, Georgia Location – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Copart Announces Capacity Expansion at East Georgia Location – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did The Underlying Business Drive Copart’s (NASDAQ:CPRT) Lovely 347% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 20,346 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc Incorporated reported 86,288 shares stake. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors holds 8,517 shares. The Idaho-based Caprock Gru Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 281,900 shares. Northern holds 0.03% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) or 2.28 million shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0% or 60 shares. Two Sigma Lc reported 4,372 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc World Markets holds 0.02% or 33,671 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc invested in 29,642 shares. First City Cap Management invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 186,960 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Invs Limited Liability, North Carolina-based fund reported 3,706 shares. 4,562 were accumulated by Jump Trading Lc. Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Ltd Com owns 0.05% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 1,914 shares.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 8.01% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company for 13.40 million shares. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc owns 11.39 million shares or 6.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Southernsun Asset Management Llc has 3.37% invested in the company for 2.55 million shares. The Florida-based Intrepid Capital Management Inc has invested 3% in the stock. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 585,316 shares.

The stock increased 0.72% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.53. About 721,957 shares traded. The Western Union Company (WU) has risen 4.43% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union: 2018 GAAP EPS Outlook Increased to Reflect Tax Rate, Impact of 2017 Tax Act; 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q ADJ EPS 45C; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Western Union Expands Digital Service to Panama and Jamaica; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive powers growth; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 GAAP Effective Tax Rate of Approximately 14%, Adjusted Tax Rate of Approximately 15%; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Rev $1.39B; 21/03/2018 – Western Union rival TransferWise says it will record its second year of profit; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91