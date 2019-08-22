Sheets Smith Wealth Management Increased By $1.37 Million Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Position; Banbury Partners Increased Servicenow (NOW) Stake

Banbury Partners Llc increased Servicenow Inc (NOW) stake by 22.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Banbury Partners Llc acquired 16,895 shares as Servicenow Inc (NOW)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Banbury Partners Llc holds 91,736 shares with $22.61M value, up from 74,841 last quarter. Servicenow Inc now has $49.41B valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $263.52. About 528,553 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 321.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired 8,685 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 11,390 shares with $1.80M value, up from 2,705 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $128.34B valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $146.61. About 3.10 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement; 24/05/2018 – TIE Kinetix Launches Solution to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud Users; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Salesforce is in advanced talks to acquire MuleSoft, with a deal possible as soon as this week; MuleSoft; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 11/04/2018 – Panaya to Showcase SFDC Change Delivery Solution at Salesforce World Tours; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Rev $3.01B; 12/04/2018 – Salesforce Co-Founder and CTO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meeting; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro lnsert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report highlighting its social activism; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft

Banbury Partners Llc decreased Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) stake by 62,879 shares to 249,821 valued at $21.78M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cargurus Inc stake by 42,375 shares and now owns 581,728 shares. New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow has $32000 highest and $242 lowest target. $274.75’s average target is 4.26% above currents $263.52 stock price. ServiceNow had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Goldman Sachs. UBS maintained the shares of NOW in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 5. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,238 are held by Da Davidson & Communications. Moreover, Daiwa Secs Grp has 0.03% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 11,846 shares. Moreover, Crossvault Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.15% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,145 shares. Washington Tru Bancshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 159 shares. 529 were accumulated by Optimum Advsrs. 535 are held by Regions. Laurion Capital Mgmt LP has invested 0.07% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Utah Retirement holds 0.16% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 33,559 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 33,850 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Glynn Mngmt Llc holds 9.1% or 199,667 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bp Pcl has 0.21% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 22,000 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust And stated it has 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Gateway Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 54,483 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 394,528 shares. New York-based Miura Glob has invested 6.33% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Among 28 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com has $200 highest and $160 lowest target. $182.68’s average target is 24.60% above currents $146.61 stock price. Salesforce.com had 40 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale given on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by SunTrust. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18000 target in Wednesday, June 5 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Bernstein on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbt Bank & Trust N A has invested 0.33% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ssi Investment Mngmt stated it has 2,422 shares. Element Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 9,723 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Highstreet Asset reported 838 shares. Blue Edge Cap Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Macquarie Grp Inc Limited reported 137,667 shares stake. Sand Hill Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Associate holds 1.6% or 6,500 shares. Washington Commercial Bank holds 345 shares. 17,662 were accumulated by Private Asset Management Incorporated. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 4.97 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Co accumulated 44,872 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 328,369 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Lc owns 3,390 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

