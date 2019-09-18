Sheets Smith Wealth Management Increased Autodesk (ADSK) Stake by $340,524 as Stock Price Declined; Douglass Winthrop Advisors Increases Stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal (FRC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 99.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 2,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 4,218 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $687,000, up from 2,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $153.67. About 1.33M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 24/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Nutanix, Autodesk Sag as Reports Fail to Impress — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss/Shr 38c

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal (FRC) by 16.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 71,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 496,572 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.49 million, up from 425,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $95.51. About 779,987 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 05/03/2018 – Bank Flagged Payment by Trump Lawyer to Porn Star; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,494 shares to 85,925 shares, valued at $9.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 603 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

