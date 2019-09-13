Sheets Smith Wealth Management Holds Stake in Ingersoll (IR); Citigroup (C) Valuation Rose While Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Boosted Holding by $851,200

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 12,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 257,880 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.06 million, up from 245,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 12.87M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/03/2018 – Some Citi customers can now check their bank account balances through Facebook; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 14/03/2018 – Citi Reigns as the Largest Affordable Housing Lender Nationally; 20/03/2018 – CITIGROUP’S COMMODITIES STRATEGIST TRACY LIAO SPEAKS IN PERTH; 26/03/2018 – By 2033, Emerging Technologies Could Combine to Create New Investment Vehicles that Gradually Replace Equities, Bonds: Citi; 11/05/2018 – Jagged Peak at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – CITI CFO JOHN GERSPACH COMMENTS DURING ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO CORBAT COMMENTS ON CARD DEAL AT ANNUAL MEETING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citigroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (C); 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP DISCLOSES MEAN GENDER BONUS GAP FOR UK STAFF IN 2017 OF 67.3 PCT

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 98.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 3,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 6,487 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $822,000, up from 3,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 1.01M shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q NET REV. $3.38B, EST. $3.19B; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c; 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Net $120.4M; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES UP 8 PERCENT; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 144,396 shares. Clearbridge Invests invested in 0.07% or 603,077 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association accumulated 195,445 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Moore Capital Management Lp stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Smith Salley & Assocs accumulated 1,671 shares. Fil Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 69,651 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 201,815 shares. Franklin holds 0.08% or 1.13M shares. 77,799 are owned by Jane Street Group Incorporated Lc. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Co Oh has 0.42% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 4,899 shares. Sei Investments owns 27,125 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fincl, a New Jersey-based fund reported 99,224 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 407,564 shares. Lansdowne Ptnrs (Uk) Llp holds 0.31% or 100,085 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 54,923 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Rmb Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 33,192 shares. 53,527 are owned by Farmers. Moreover, Tuttle Tactical Mgmt has 0.52% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 18,910 shares. Barclays Public Lc holds 0.2% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 4.71 million shares. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al has 0.06% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 122,207 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 48.10 million shares. Bridgeway Cap owns 1.04% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.16M shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 4,443 shares. British Columbia Mgmt owns 557,917 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. 11.08 million were reported by Comml Bank Of Montreal Can. 172,374 were reported by Rockshelter Cap Llc. Grp Inc One Trading Lp holds 0.16% or 254,582 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.37% stake. Quantbot Technology Lp holds 0.07% or 9,445 shares in its portfolio.