Sheets Smith Wealth Management Holds Position in Starbucks (SBUX); Shareholder Sterling Capital Management Has Upped Philip Morris International (PM) Holding

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 26.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 6,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 30,415 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, up from 23,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $96.5. About 5.81M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Nonpaying Customers; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLES ON APRIL 12 PHILADEPHIA INCIDENT; 29/05/2018 – Pret A Manger Overshadowed by Starbucks But It Sees Growth Ahead; 08/05/2018 – Fitch: Starbucks’ Ratings Unaffected by Licensing Agreement with Nestle; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks chief executive apologizes for arrests of two black men; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks Says Drug Use, Sleeping Unacceptable as It Clarifies Guest Policy; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: REDUCING LIMITED-TIME OFFERS BY 30% YOY IN U.S; 25/04/2018 – Costa Coffee break brewing after Whitbread investors stir; 09/05/2018 – The COO of Starbucks has one piece of advice for women looking to climb the corporate ladder: Stay the course; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY IN SHANGHAI

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris International (PM) by 730.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 150,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 171,577 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.17M, up from 20,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $77.73. About 11.24 million shares traded or 116.56% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54M and $461.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,999 shares to 29,013 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,033 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64 billion and $10.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 3,943 shares to 3,918 shares, valued at $574,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 15,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,440 shares, and cut its stake in El Paso Electric Co (NYSE:EE).

