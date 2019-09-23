Sheets Smith Wealth Management Holds Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO); As Yandex N V (Call) (YNDX) Stock Rose, J Goldman & Company LP Has Lifted Stake by $10.45 Million

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Yandex N V (Call) (YNDX) by 84.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 275,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.80M, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Yandex N V (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $36.64. About 1.28 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 47.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 1,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 3,790 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11M, up from 2,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $292.4. About 244,581 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 03/04/2018 – Rapid Mycoplasma Testing Method Now Accepted by Regulators for QA/QC and Lot Release; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT INC – ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC. TO COLLABORATE TOGETHER COMMERCIALLY; 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waratah Capital Advsrs Limited reported 122,725 shares stake. Cohen Lawrence B reported 10,185 shares. Cypress Cap Grp Inc owns 926 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cibc World Markets has 0.21% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.41% or 21,275 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt accumulated 36,249 shares. Valley National Advisers accumulated 23 shares or 0% of the stock. Polar Cap Llp stated it has 34,220 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 1St Source Bancshares stated it has 23,934 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt holds 0.84% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 5,942 shares. Meritage Portfolio has 1,855 shares. Moreover, Hanson Doremus Inv Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.12% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 0.03% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 283,143 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt owns 24,830 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher to develop companion diagnostic for Lilly’s selpercatinib – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Yandex Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:YNDX – GlobeNewswire” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Yandex to stream NHL games in Russia – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Yandex (YNDX) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “YANDEX AND NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE ANNOUNCE MULTIYEAR EXCLUSIVE MULTIMEDIA AGREEMENT TO BROADCAST NHL GAMES IN RUSSIA – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 06, 2019.