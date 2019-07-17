Sheets Smith Wealth Management Holding in Bb&T (BBT) Has Raised by $1.44 Million; Shapiro Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in Ciena (CIEN) by $11.42 Billion

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ciena Corporation (CIEN) by 14.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 305,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.78 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.45 billion, down from 2.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.19. About 345,708 shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 03/05/2018 – DekaBank Adds Ciena, Exits Booking, Cuts Deutsche Bank: 13F; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 30C; 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent To Acquire Packet Design; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP – TAX REFORM RESULTED IN ESTIMATED $476.9 MLN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE IN QTR

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 153.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 31,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,659 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 20,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.53. About 976,455 shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 13.47% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%; 24/04/2018 – BB&T announces second-quarter dividends; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $76.00 million for 22.55 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $962,626 activity. Rothenstein David M sold $77,382 worth of stock. Shares for $75,820 were sold by MOYLAN JAMES E JR on Tuesday, February 5. $37,780 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) was sold by McFeely Scott on Wednesday, January 16.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $198,546 activity.