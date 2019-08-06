Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has Raised Its Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) as Stock Rose; As Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Shares Declined, Shareholder Lionstone Capital Management Has Upped Holding

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $51.73. About 27,996 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 25/04/2018 – Six Flags Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge (Correct); 04/04/2018 – International Expansion Continues with Six Flags-Branded Park in Saudi Arabia; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, EST. LOSS/SHR 80C; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – CO, SAUDI ARABIA’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND THE PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, PLAN TO DEVELOP SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN RIYADH; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Operate Darien Lake in Upstate New York and Wet n’ Wild Parks in Houston and Glendale, Ariz; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS SAYS 3 MORE SIX FLAGS PARKS TO OPEN IN CHINA; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Six Flags

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 26.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 6,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 30,415 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, up from 23,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $95.11. About 659,332 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Close All Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Education on May 29; 29/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE RULES AGAINST STARBUCKS, OTHER COFFEE COMPANIES IN CANCER WARNING LABEL LAWSUIT; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Nestlé enters agreement for the perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products; 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Starbucks confirms hidden camera found in washroom in Toronto’s financial district; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 28/05/2018 – Starbucks Is The Most Popular Payment App In America; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLED WITH DONTE ROBINSON & RASHON NELSON; 27/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap – here are 4 other companies that have done the same; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to More Than Triple Rev, More Than Double Oper Income in China by FY22-End, Relative to FY2017 Levels

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch Forbes stated it has 0.2% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Viking Fund Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.44% or 24,000 shares. Benedict has invested 0.4% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Atlanta Management Co L L C invested in 0.21% or 601,491 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.36% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 3.73M shares. Freestone Cap Hldg Limited Liability accumulated 26,692 shares. Shufro Rose & Lc has 109,658 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Coatue Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 4,152 shares. 11,459 were accumulated by Yhb Investment Advsrs. Td Asset Inc stated it has 1.47M shares. British Columbia Inv Corporation has invested 0.42% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Roffman Miller Pa owns 23,048 shares. Tealwood Asset Management stated it has 30,850 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Advisory Research holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 63,703 shares. Pitcairn invested in 0.55% or 68,549 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $8.43 million activity. Varma Vivek C sold $3.50 million worth of stock or 50,470 shares.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54M and $461.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,999 shares to 29,013 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 1,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,394 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Old But Gold: 3 Centenarian Stocks That Are Looking Toward the Future – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starbucks Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks (SBUX) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top-Ranked Large Caps that Just Beat Expectations – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “RLH Corporation Provides Update on Expectations for Asset Sales – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s (NYSE:SIX) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SRC Energy Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Suncor Energy reports second quarter 2019 results NYSE:SU – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Global Ship Lease Reports Results for the Second Quarter of 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.