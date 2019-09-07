Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has Increased Position in Paychex (PAYX) as Shares Rose; Novartis A G (NVS) Stake Maintained by Bb&T Securities Llc

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 68.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 20,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 50,340 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, up from 29,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $84.07. About 837,707 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6; 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Rev $866.5M; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 27/03/2018 – Lower Tax Rate Boosts Case for Corporate Bonds Over Munis — Paychex CFO; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Human Resource Services Revenue $393.4M, Up 17%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%

Bb&T Securities Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 12.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc bought 27,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 246,556 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.70 million, up from 218,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $89.71. About 1.19M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS BELIEVES CAN SIGNIFICANTLY GROW CHINA BUSINESS, BELIEVES CHINA CAN BECOME PILLAR OF COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – Swiss Prosecutors in Touch Over Novartis Payments to Michael Cohen; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF SANDOZ’S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS, CROHN’S DISEASE, ULCERATIVE COLITIS, ETC; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S : CFRA RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 16/05/2018 – Novartis announces changes to the Executive Committee; 31/05/2018 – Novartis loses a head honcho, with US oncology head Bill Hinshaw exiting for new gig at Axcella @BrittanyMeiling; 24/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS SANDOZ RECEIVES EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVAL FOR ZESSLY® (INFLIXIMAB) IN GASTROENTEROLOGICAL, RHEUMATOLOGICAL AND DERMATOLOGICAL DISEASES; 09/04/2018 – Novartis Expects AveXis Deal to Close Mid 2018; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 018281 Company: NOVARTIS

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Reasons Novartis Shareholders Aren’t Shaken – The Motley Fool” published on August 11, 2019, Digitaljournal.com published: “NYSE:NVS Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Novartis AG – Press Release – Digital Journal” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Biggest New Drugs Approved in 2019 So Far – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Keep Your Eye on These 4 Healthcare Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38B and $10.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,242 shares to 179,407 shares, valued at $34.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 192,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,278 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI).

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54M and $461.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,999 shares to 29,013 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 10,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,540 shares, and cut its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Paychex cut on weakening employment environment – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Paychex Earnings: PAYX Stock Dips on Mixed Q4 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Income Investors Look At Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Agree To Buy Paychex At $62.50, Earn 3.3% Using Options – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.