Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has Decreased Visa (V) Position By $1.06 Million; Misonix (MSON) Shorts Increased By 33.85%

Misonix Inc (NASDAQ:MSON) had an increase of 33.85% in short interest. MSON’s SI was 265,700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 33.85% from 198,500 shares previously. With 62,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Misonix Inc (NASDAQ:MSON)’s short sellers to cover MSON’s short positions. The SI to Misonix Inc’s float is 3.43%. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $20.1. About 32,118 shares traded. Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) has risen 40.83% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MSON News: 07/05/2018 – MISONIX INC QTRLY SHR $0.23; 07/05/2018 – Misonix Reports Record Third Quarter Revenue; 07/05/2018 – Misonix 3Q EPS 23c; 07/05/2018 – MISONIX INC – INCREASING TOTAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 TO BETWEEN $35 MLN AND $36 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Misonix 3Q Rev $12.4M; 22/04/2018 DJ Misonix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSON)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 6.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 6,102 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 91,536 shares with $15.89 million value, down from 97,638 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $385.37B valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $172.01. About 11.74M shares traded or 66.73% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa Cash, Equivalents $14.2 Billion at March 3; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 25/03/2018 – Czech Visa Application Centres Launched in Changsha, Jinan, and Fuzhou in P.R. China; 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA

Since June 4, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $24,436 activity. Klugewicz Sharon W bought $10,389 worth of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) on Tuesday, August 20. Dwyer Joseph P bought $11,787 worth of stock or 500 shares.

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $193.95 million. The firm offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.54, from 2.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold Misonix, Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.62 million shares or 52.23% more from 1.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 61,072 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 11,286 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 2,020 shares or 0% of the stock. American International Group Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) for 4,677 shares. Geode Capital Llc holds 0% or 102,341 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated holds 0% in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) or 17,499 shares. Frontier Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON). Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0% or 12,369 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Com owns 9,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa reported 126 shares. Eam Invsts Lc stated it has 0.52% in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON). Essex Co Limited Liability Corp holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) for 102,733 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 335,383 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt invested in 88,800 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Among 13 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $17000 lowest target. $193.23’s average target is 12.34% above currents $172.01 stock price. Visa had 19 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, July 18. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, April 25. Raymond James maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating. Wedbush maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Thursday, April 25. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $17000 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, September 9 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.07 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased Coupa Software Inc stake by 7,676 shares to 15,376 valued at $1.95M in 2019Q2. It also upped Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) stake by 12,000 shares and now owns 64,900 shares. Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) was raised too.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by MORRISON DENISE M, worth $171,130.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Ltd Partnership holds 7,608 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.07% or 4,085 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 3,301 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Com Ma owns 90,545 shares. Moreover, Ipg Investment Advsr has 0% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Vestor Capital Lc has 2.92% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 95,299 shares. Pacific Global Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Jlb Assocs owns 4,731 shares. Donaldson Limited Liability owns 40,373 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Co holds 757 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability accumulated 3,620 shares. Fincl Counselors Inc owns 145,776 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 145,246 are owned by Burns J W &. Arete Wealth Limited has 0.82% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 24,326 shares.