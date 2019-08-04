Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Waters (WAT) Position by $1.86 Million; Bristol John W & Company Has Boosted Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $16.88 Million

Bristol John W & Company Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 42.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc bought 392,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.03M, up from 916,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 8.53 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 29.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 17,558 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, down from 24,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $209.52. About 458,289 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 07/05/2018 – Waters at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Waters Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: S.2155 Is a Harmful Bill and House Republicans Are Determined to Make It Worse; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 2 TO 3 PCT; 11/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 11, 2018 3:16:22 P.M. Ms. Waters, Maxine moved to recommit with instructions to the Committee on; 13/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 13, 2018 9:01:33 A.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair designated Ms. Maxine Waters of CA to lead the; 18/04/2018 – Interior Dept: Zinke Signs Secretarial Orders to Increase Recreational Opportunities on Public Lands and Waters; 24/04/2018 – WATERS SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $8.10-$8.30, HAD SEEN $8.00-$8.25; 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:16:05 P.M. POSTPONED PROCEEDINGS – At the conclusion of debate on the Maxine Waters; 29/05/2018 – Waters DART QDa System with LivelD Software lnstantly Assesses Food Quality and Authenticity

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27B and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,938 shares to 370,871 shares, valued at $77.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roche Holdings Ltd (RHHBY) by 11,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Or has invested 1.38% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Seabridge Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 2,686 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Wms Prns Lc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Waters Parkerson And Com Limited Com has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Victory Capital Mgmt holds 0.03% or 287,463 shares. Cooke And Bieler LP stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Gotham Asset Mngmt holds 0.49% or 771,711 shares. Tci Wealth holds 3,079 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corp accumulated 177,594 shares. The Illinois-based Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Kentucky Retirement, a Kentucky-based fund reported 60,596 shares. Moreover, Fort Washington Inv Oh has 0.69% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). State Farm Mutual Automobile accumulated 7.04 million shares or 0.39% of the stock. Private Wealth Prns Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 14,750 shares. Amer Century accumulated 8.36M shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger wins contract for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico offshore projects – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel Says Schlumberger’s Q2 Results, International Market Conditions Support Bullish View – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54M and $461.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 8,685 shares to 11,390 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Management Lc stated it has 7,620 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 12,150 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 27,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Personal Capital Advsrs Corp has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Fulton Commercial Bank Na owns 1,250 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.04% or 26,666 shares in its portfolio. North Carolina-based Carroll Associate has invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Moreover, Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.06% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Inv Management Of Virginia Lc invested in 0.5% or 8,467 shares. 4,877 were accumulated by Sterling Limited. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 4 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 69,274 are owned by Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited invested in 4,009 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Utah Retirement Sys owns 14,218 shares. Moreover, Robecosam Ag has 2.11% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 203,097 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $7.90 million activity. Another trade for 22,400 shares valued at $5.26M was made by Harrington Michael C on Wednesday, February 13. Rae Elizabeth B sold 10,800 shares worth $2.51 million. SILVEIRA MICHAEL F sold $2.33 million worth of stock.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Waters Corporation (WAT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.